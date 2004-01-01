You can use Mail Merge for free. Buy a Starter or Pro license when you need more features or a higher daily limit. Prices show in your local currency.

Starter $49.95 USD /year Best for: sending to a small list occasionally Buy Starter License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime. Send up to 400 email recipients per day

Send emails from any Gmail alias

No 'Sent via' branding in emails

CC and BCC recipients

Unique file attachments and images per email

Schedule emails and send them later

Write emails in HTML

Track opens, clicks and unsubscribes

Email support Buy Starter Most Popular Pro $99.95 USD /year Best for: emailing people regularly, check email drafts before they go, with bounces flagged Buy Pro License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime. Send up to 1,500 email recipients per day (Google Workspace)

Send emails from any Gmail alias

No 'Sent via' branding in emails

CC and BCC recipients

Unique file attachments and images per email

Schedule emails and send them later

Write emails in HTML

Track opens, clicks and unsubscribes

Create personalized drafts in Gmail

Track bounced emails

Send dynamic file attachments from Google Drive

QR codes and barcodes in emails

Resubscribe unsubscribed contacts

Import contacts from Google Contacts, Mailchimp, HubSpot, Salesforce, Zoho, PayPal, Stripe, Airtable and Notion

Skip hidden and filtered rows

Import contacts from CSV, Excel xls and JSON files

Priority support over email, WhatsApp and 1:1 video calls Buy Pro

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