Mail Merge Pricing and Plans
You can use Mail Merge for free. Buy a Starter or Pro license when you need more features or a higher daily limit. Prices show in your local currency.
Starter
$49.95USD/year
Best for: sending to a small list occasionallyBuy Starter
License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.
- Send up to 400 email recipients per day
- Send emails from any Gmail alias
- No 'Sent via' branding in emails
- CC and BCC recipients
- Unique file attachments and images per email
- Schedule emails and send them later
- Write emails in HTML
- Track opens, clicks and unsubscribes
- Email support
Most Popular
Pro
$99.95USD/year
Best for: emailing people regularly, check email drafts before they go, with bounces flaggedBuy Pro
License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.
- Send up to 1,500 email recipients per day (Google Workspace)
- Send emails from any Gmail alias
- No 'Sent via' branding in emails
- CC and BCC recipients
- Unique file attachments and images per email
- Schedule emails and send them later
- Write emails in HTML
- Track opens, clicks and unsubscribes
- Create personalized drafts in Gmail
- Track bounced emails
- Send dynamic file attachments from Google Drive
- QR codes and barcodes in emails
- Resubscribe unsubscribed contacts
- Import contacts from Google Contacts, Mailchimp, HubSpot, Salesforce, Zoho, PayPal, Stripe, Airtable and Notion
- Skip hidden and filtered rows
- Import contacts from CSV, Excel xls and JSON files
- Priority support over email, WhatsApp and 1:1 video calls
Things to KnowSection titled “Things to Know”
- Your daily sending limit also depends on your Google account. Free Gmail accounts can send to 400 recipients a day on any plan. See email quota for the details.
- On a Google Workspace account, Starter allows 400 recipients a day and Pro allows 1,500.
- If your quota stays at 400 after you upgrade, see why your email limit is only 400.