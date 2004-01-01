Mail Merge can email every donor in your Google Sheet a Stripe donation link with a suggested amount already filled in. The donor clicks the link, keeps the amount or types a different one, and pays by card, Apple Pay or Google Pay. The money goes to your Stripe account.

Use a Stripe donation link for a charity fundraiser, a nonprofit’s year-end appeal, a Giving Tuesday campaign, or a school or church fund drive. You need a Stripe account and the Mail Merge add-on.

Send Each Donor a Link with Their Own Amount Section titled “Send Each Donor a Link with Their Own Amount”

Priya runs the Winter Food Drive at Riverbend Food Bank. Her donor list is in a Google Sheet. The Ask column holds the gift she’d like to suggest to each donor, based on what the donor gave last year.

First Name Email Address Ask Sofia sofia@example.org $300 Kenji kenji.sato@example.com $75 Amara amara.obi@example.net $150

Sofia gets a link for $300. When she clicks the link, the Stripe donation page opens with Winter Food Drive, $300.00 as the amount and her email address filled in. Sofia can change the amount before she pays.

Sofia, will you help feed 500 families this winter? Dear Sofia, Our Winter Food Drive starts this week. We want to put a food box on the table of 500 families before December 31. Would you consider a gift of $300? You can change the amount on the donation page. Give $300 to the Winter Food Drive With thanks,

Priya The link text and the amount behind the link both come from Sofia's row.

Create a Donation Link in Stripe Section titled “Create a Donation Link in Stripe”

Stripe accepts donations only for a specific charitable purpose, and has extra rules in some countries. Read Stripe’s requirements for accepting donations before you start.

Open the Payment Links page in your Stripe Dashboard and click New. Select Customers choose what to pay. Add a title, a description and an image for your fundraiser. Priya types Winter Food Drive as the title. Set a suggested preset amount, such as 50.00. Stripe shows the preset to anyone who opens the link without an amount. Set a minimum and a maximum amount if you want limits. Stripe allows up to 10,000.00 USD unless you ask Stripe support for a higher limit. Click Create link, then copy the link that Stripe shows. The link looks like https://buy.stripe.com/aBc123XyZ .

How the Donation Link Works Section titled “How the Donation Link Works”

You add each donor’s details to the end of the Stripe link. The first detail follows a ? , and each later detail follows an & .

https://buy.stripe.com/aBc123XyZ?prefilled_amount=30000&prefilled_email=sofia%40example.org

Part What the part does In the example prefilled_amount Sets the amount on the donation page. The donor can change the amount. 30000 , which is $300.00 prefilled_email Fills in the donor’s email address. The donor can change the address. sofia%40example.org locked_prefilled_email Fills in the email address, and the donor can’t change the address. Not used

Stripe reads the amount in the smallest unit of the currency. For US dollars, the smallest unit is the cent, so $300.00 is 30000 . The formula in the next section does the multiplication for you.

Add the Donation Link to Your Sheet Section titled “Add the Donation Link to Your Sheet”

Open the sheet that holds your donor list and add a column titled Donate URL. Click the first cell under the title and paste this formula. Replace https://buy.stripe.com/aBc123XyZ with the link you copied from Stripe. ="https://buy.stripe.com/aBc123XyZ?prefilled_amount=" & ROUND(C2 * 100) & "&prefilled_email=" & ENCODEURL(B2) Output https://buy.stripe.com/aBc123XyZ?prefilled_amount=30000&prefilled_email=sofia%40example.org C2 is the cell with the amount you’re asking for. ROUND(C2 * 100) turns $300 into 30000 cents.

is the cell with the amount you’re asking for. turns $300 into 30000 cents. B2 is the cell with the donor’s email address.

is the cell with the donor’s email address. ENCODEURL makes the email address safe to put in a link. Add another column titled Donate Link. Paste this formula in the first cell under the title. =HYPERLINK(D2, "Give " & TEXT(C2, "$#,##0") & " to the Winter Food Drive") Output Give $300 to the Winter Food Drive D2 is the cell with the Donate URL. HYPERLINK gives the link a short text, so the email doesn’t show a long web address. Copy both formulas to the other rows. Select the two cells, then drag the small blue square at the bottom-right corner of the selection down to the last row. Click the link in the first row. The Stripe donation page should open with $300.00 and Sofia’s email address. Close the tab without paying.

Add the Link to Your Fundraising Email Section titled “Add the Link to Your Fundraising Email”

Go to Extensions > Mail Merge with Attachments > Open Mail Merge and open your campaign, or click Create and choose Send emails to start one. On the Settings step, find Tracking & Unsubscribe. Check Add unsubscribe link and Track clicks on links. On the Template step, write your appeal. Type {{Donate Link}} on a line of its own, where you want the link to appear. Dear {{First Name}}, Our Winter Food Drive starts this week. We want to put a food box on the table of 500 families before December 31. Would you consider a gift of {{Ask}}? You can change the amount on the donation page. {{Donate Link}} With thanks, Priya Click Send Test Email and send the email to yourself. Click the link in the test email and check the amount on the Stripe page. Go to the Save & Run step and click Send Emails.

Mail Merge keeps the link from the cell, so Sofia’s email shows the text Give $300 to the Winter Food Drive. Clicking the text opens the Stripe donation page.

Show the Link as a Donate Button Section titled “Show the Link as a Donate Button”

In the HTML editor, you can show the link as a button. Use the Donate URL column as the address of the button.

< a href = " {{Donate URL}} " style = " display:inline-block; padding:12px 22px; background:#635bff; color:#ffffff; border-radius:6px; text-decoration:none; font-weight:bold; " > Donate {{Ask}} now </ a >

Write the Link Text in Your Email Section titled “Write the Link Text in Your Email”

You can also keep the link text in the template and not in the sheet. Type an Embed Link marker where the link should go.

{{Embed Link, Give {{Ask}} to the Winter Food Drive, {{Donate URL}}}}

Sofia sees Give $300 to the Winter Food Drive, linked to her own donation page. A row with an empty Donate URL cell gets no link. See how to add a different link to each email.

Ask for Donations in Another Currency Section titled “Ask for Donations in Another Currency”

Stripe takes the amount in the smallest unit of the currency on your donation link. Change the number in the formula to match your currency.

Currency Amount in the sheet Formula prefilled_amount US dollar, euro, pound, Canadian dollar 20.00 ROUND(C2 * 100) 2000 Japanese yen 500 C2 500

The yen has no smaller unit, so you don’t multiply the amount. Stripe lists the other currencies without a smaller unit. Change "$#,##0" in the Donate Link formula to your own currency symbol, such as "£#,##0" .

See Who Donated and Send a Reminder Section titled “See Who Donated and Send a Reminder”

Stripe handles the payment, so Mail Merge can’t see who has donated.

Open the Payments page in your Stripe Dashboard. Each donation shows the amount and the donor’s email address. Add a column titled Donated to your sheet and type Yes in the row of each donor who gave. Go to Extensions > Mail Merge with Attachments > Campaign Reports > Sync Email Status. Mail Merge writes CLICKED in the row of each donor who opened the donation page. Filter the sheet to hide the donors who gave, then send a short reminder to the donors who are left.

To email each donor a receipt, open Settings > Business > Customer emails in Stripe and turn on Successful payments. Stripe sends the receipt to the email address the donor used on the donation page.

Plan the reminder before you send the appeal Put a date in a Scheduled Date column and Mail Merge sends the reminder on that day. Priya sets December 28, three days before the Winter Food Drive ends.

Things to Know Section titled “Things to Know”

The donor can change the amount. The link suggests a gift and doesn’t fix the amount.

Stripe donation links take one-time donations only. Stripe doesn’t support monthly or other recurring donations with the Customers choose what to pay option.

option. The amount in the link must be a whole number between your minimum and maximum. Stripe ignores any other value and shows your preset amount.

Stripe won’t charge less than 0.50 USD.

Donors can use a link more than once, and the link doesn’t expire. When the fundraiser ends, open the link in Stripe, click the menu with three dots (⋯) and choose Deactivate .

. A donor can forward the email, and the person who opens the link sees the same amount. To stop that person from changing the email address, use locked_prefilled_email in place of prefilled_email .

in place of . Stripe doesn’t accept promotion codes or discounts on a donation link.

Gmail limits how many emails you can send in a day. For a large donor list, check your email quota first.

To thank each donor for their last gift in the same email, see the nonprofit donor appeal example.

If your donors prefer PayPal, send a PayPal link. In India, send a UPI QR code.

The Stripe page opens with the wrong amount, or with no amount Section titled “The Stripe page opens with the wrong amount, or with no amount”

Stripe ignored the amount in the link. Check these in order:

Is the amount between the minimum and maximum you set on the donation link? Does the link show a whole number after prefilled_amount= ? A number with a decimal point, like 300.5 , means the formula is missing ROUND . Does the formula multiply by 100? Without the multiplication, Stripe reads 300 as $3.00.

The cell shows #VALUE! Section titled “The cell shows #VALUE!”

The Ask cell holds text, like $300 USD or three hundred . Retype the amount as a number and format the column as currency.

The email address is missing on the Stripe page Section titled “The email address is missing on the Stripe page”

Stripe ignores an email address that isn’t valid. Check the Email Address cell for typing mistakes, spaces and a second address in the same cell.