Google Sheets & Forms add-on

Create, email and file documents automatically.

Turn Google Sheets rows and Google Forms responses into personalized invoices, contracts and certificates. Use your own Docs, Sheets or Slides templates, then email each document and save it in Google Drive.

Install Document Studio FreeSee an Invoice Example

Try free: up to 25 sheet rows or form submissions, 25 documents and 25 email recipients per month. No credit card required.

Capabilities

From your data to a delivered document

Design a template once. Let Document Studio fill it in, send each person their copy and keep your files organized in Drive.

Use the templates you already know

Design invoices, contracts and certificates in Google Docs, Sheets or Slides. Add {{placeholders}} for names, amounts, dates and other fields from your data.

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Create documents from rows or responses

Merge rows from Google Sheets, Excel or CSV files, or create a document the moment someone submits your Google Form.

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Email each person their own document

Send each merged file as an attachment to a different recipient, using the built-in visual email designer.

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File and share documents in Drive

Save documents in organized Drive folders and share them with clients and colleagues using native Drive permissions.

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Tailor the content with Pro

With Pro, show or hide paragraphs, table rows and images based on values in your data. Include the clauses or sections that apply to each person.

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QR Codes, Barcodes & Images

Embed dynamic QR codes, barcodes, charts and form-upload images directly into the generated documents.

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Connect Your Apps

Post to Slack and Google Chat, add records to Airtable and Trello, create Stripe and PayPal invoices, send SMS and call webhooks.

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Spreadsheet Formulas

Use formulas in your source sheet and Document Studio computes the values before running the merge. Filter or hide rows to skip them.

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Workflow

Automate documents in three steps

Connect a template to your Google Sheets or Forms data, then choose how each document is delivered and filed. No code required.

Prefer YouTube? Watch it there

  1. Step 1: Create a template

    Design your document in Google Docs, Slides or Sheets. Add {{placeholders}} wherever the data should go and style it however you like.

    Invoices, certificates, contracts and more

  2. Step 2: Connect your data

    Open the add-on in the Google Sheet with your data, or in the sheet that collects your Google Form responses.

    Works with Google Sheets and Google Forms

  3. Step 3: Generate, email and file

    Choose the output format, the recipient and the Drive folder. Generate the documents now, on a schedule or whenever a new form response arrives.

    Run once, on a schedule, or on form submit

Install from Workspace Marketplace

6M+ installsFree to start. No credit card required.

Examples

Choose a workflow to try

See the data, template and result for three everyday tasks, then follow the steps to build your own.

receipt_long

Send invoices

Turn each customer row into a PDF invoice, email it to the customer and save a copy in Drive. Start with your own Google Sheets template.

See the invoice example
workspace_premium

Issue certificates

Turn quiz responses into named certificates using a Google Slides template. Set a passing-score condition and email each student their PDF.

See the certificate example
description

Prepare agreements

Fill a Google Docs agreement with answers from a Google Form. Email the completed document to the respondent and keep a copy in Drive.

See the agreement example
Explore ready-made workflows

Built by a Google Developer Expert

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert for Google Workspace and a Cloud Champion, titles Google gives to a small group of outside developers. The same small team builds and supports every add-on.

Watch Amit on Google’s official YouTube channel
50M+
Workspace add-on installs
20+
years building software
9M+
Mail Merge installs
4.4/5
rating on Google Business

Plans

Use it regularly? Make it easier with Pro.

Get more from Document Studio for personal projects, freelance work and everyday tasks, even with a personal Gmail account.

Prices in USD

Most Popular

Pro

$99.95/year
$29.95/month

Best for: putting invoices, personalized letters and e-signatures on autopilot

Buy ProBuy Pro

License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.

  • Unlimited form submissions or sheet rows per day
  • 2,000 email recipients per day (Google Workspace)
  • 2,000 documents per day
  • Unlimited workflows per sheet or form
  • Conditions and time delays in workflows
  • Multiple documents per form response
  • Append and combine documents
  • QR codes, barcodes, charts and drawings
  • Post to Slack, Discord, Telegram and Google Chat
  • Create Asana, Airtable, Todoist and Trello items
  • Send text messages with Twilio
  • Copy and rename file uploads from Google Forms
  • Create files and folders in Google Drive
  • Generate PNG images from Google Slides
  • Conditional content in documents and emails
  • Request e-signatures
  • Create payment invoices
  • Send WhatsApp messages and webhooks
  • Send emails via SMTP
  • Password-protect merged PDF files
  • Create files and folders in Shared Drives
  • Priority support over email, WhatsApp and 1:1 video calls

Starter

$49.95/year
$19.95/month

Best for: creating occasional documents from Sheets and Forms

Buy StarterBuy Starter

License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.

  • 500 form submissions or sheet rows per day
  • 500 email recipients per day
  • 500 documents per day
  • Up to 5 workflows per sheet or form
  • Conditions and time delays in workflows
  • Multiple documents per form response
  • Append and combine documents
  • QR codes, barcodes, charts and drawings
  • Post to Slack, Discord, Telegram and Google Chat
  • Create Asana, Airtable, Todoist and Trello items
  • Send text messages with Twilio
  • Copy and rename file uploads from Google Forms
  • Create files and folders in Google Drive
  • Generate PNG images from Google Slides
  • Email support

Got Questions? We've Got Answers

Common Questions

Learn more about Document Studio

General

What can I try for free?

You can explore all features without a credit card. Each month, the free version processes up to 25 Google Sheets rows or Google Forms submissions, generates up to 25 documents and sends to up to 25 email recipients.

Which templates can I use?

Any Google Docs, Google Slides or Google Sheets file can be a template, and you can import Word, Excel and PowerPoint files into Drive to use as templates. Add {{placeholders}} matching your column headers or form questions.

What formats can I generate?

Documents can be created as PDF, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, HTML and other popular formats, and saved in organized folders in Google Drive.

How many documents and emails can I send per day?

The Starter edition processes up to 500 sheet rows or form submissions, 500 documents and 500 email recipients per day. Pro processes unlimited rows, with up to 2,000 documents per day and up to 2,000 email recipients per day on Google Workspace. Google account sending limits also apply.

Security & Privacy

3 questions
Do you look at or share my data?

No. All your data stays in your Google account (Drive, Sheets, Forms and Gmail) and never resides on our servers.

Is the add-on GDPR compliant?

Under GDPR, Digital Inspiration is a Data Controller for individuals using the add-on. All your data resides in your Google account; the add-on only acts on it and doesn't store any of it itself. You can uninstall it at any time, and your data remains in your Google account afterwards.

Has the add-on been audited for security?

Yes. Our infrastructure and source code are audited by TAC Security, a security firm approved by Google, and certified compliant with Google API policies.

Licensing

6 questions
What do I receive after I purchase a license?

You'll receive a unique license code by email that upgrades your Google add-on to the premium version instantly, along with a PDF invoice with your billing information.

How soon will I get my license after I make a purchase?

Online orders are usually processed immediately. If you haven't received the license key within 10 minutes, check your Spam folder and then contact us.

What constitutes a user in terms of pricing?

A user is one Google Account email address (yourname@domain). Our add-ons are licensed per user, and you can use the license on any computer as long as you're signed in with the same email address.

What is the difference between Individual, Team and Organization licenses?

An Individual license is for one user. A Team license lets an organization buy licenses for several people. An Organization license covers up to 10, 25, 50 or 100 users, or everyone on your Google Workspace domain with the Unlimited option. Organization licenses are billed yearly and work with every edition of Google Workspace, including Business, Enterprise and Education.

Can someone else order the license on my behalf?

Absolutely. The email address specified in the order receives the license key, but the key isn't tied to the payer's email address. A colleague can use that key to upgrade their own Google account to premium.

Can I transfer my subscription to another Google account?

Yes. An active subscription on annual billing can be transferred to a different Google account. Contact support with both email addresses.

Billing & Support

4 questions
Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

Yes. Cancel renewal anytime. Your paid features remain available until the end of your billing period. There is no cancellation fee.

What is your refund policy?

Monthly plans aren't refunded. For annual plans, we refund your payment if the product doesn't work as advertised or there's a technical problem we can't resolve. The free version is fully functional, so you can test it before you buy. Read the refund policy for details.

Do you offer educational or non-profit discounts?

Yes. We offer discounts to students, teachers and faculty of accredited schools, colleges and universities, and to non-profit organizations and qualified charities. Contact support with documents that verify your eligibility to request a discount code.

How is support provided and what does it include?

Raise a support ticket while your support period is valid and our team will get back to you by email. Support covers installation, licensing and usage, but not customizations or new features. Pro customers get priority support and can also reach us on WhatsApp or a 1:1 video call.

Generate your first documents today

Choose an invoice, certificate or agreement template. Connect your data and let Document Studio generate, email and file each copy.

Install Document Studio FreeWatch Demo
checkStart free, upgrade anytime
checkWorks inside Google Sheets
checkAudited for security