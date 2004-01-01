Turn Google Sheets rows and Google Forms responses into personalized invoices, contracts and certificates. Use your own Docs, Sheets or Slides templates, then email each document and save it in Google Drive.
Try free: up to 25 sheet rows or form submissions, 25 documents and 25 email recipients per month. No credit card required.
|Client
|Amount
|Acme Inc
|$2,450
|Globex
|$1,180
Capabilities
Design a template once. Let Document Studio fill it in, send each person their copy and keep your files organized in Drive.
Design invoices, contracts and certificates in Google Docs, Sheets or Slides. Add {{placeholders}} for names, amounts, dates and other fields from your data.Learn more
Merge rows from Google Sheets, Excel or CSV files, or create a document the moment someone submits your Google Form.Learn more
Send each merged file as an attachment to a different recipient, using the built-in visual email designer.Learn more
Save documents in organized Drive folders and share them with clients and colleagues using native Drive permissions.Learn more
With Pro, show or hide paragraphs, table rows and images based on values in your data. Include the clauses or sections that apply to each person.Learn more
Embed dynamic QR codes, barcodes, charts and form-upload images directly into the generated documents.Learn more
Post to Slack and Google Chat, add records to Airtable and Trello, create Stripe and PayPal invoices, send SMS and call webhooks.Learn more
Use formulas in your source sheet and Document Studio computes the values before running the merge. Filter or hide rows to skip them.Learn more
Workflow
Connect a template to your Google Sheets or Forms data, then choose how each document is delivered and filed. No code required.
Design your document in Google Docs, Slides or Sheets. Add {{placeholders}} wherever the data should go and style it however you like.
Invoices, certificates, contracts and more
Open the add-on in the Google Sheet with your data, or in the sheet that collects your Google Form responses.
Works with Google Sheets and Google Forms
Choose the output format, the recipient and the Drive folder. Generate the documents now, on a schedule or whenever a new form response arrives.
Run once, on a schedule, or on form submit
6M+ installsFree to start. No credit card required.
Examples
See the data, template and result for three everyday tasks, then follow the steps to build your own.
Turn each customer row into a PDF invoice, email it to the customer and save a copy in Drive. Start with your own Google Sheets template.See the invoice example
Turn quiz responses into named certificates using a Google Slides template. Set a passing-score condition and email each student their PDF.See the certificate example
Fill a Google Docs agreement with answers from a Google Form. Email the completed document to the respondent and keep a copy in Drive.See the agreement example
Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert for Google Workspace and a Cloud Champion, titles Google gives to a small group of outside developers. The same small team builds and supports every add-on.Watch Amit on Google’s official YouTube channel
Your emails, files and contacts are never stored on our servers.
TAC Security, a security firm approved by Google, audits our most used add-ons, including Mail Merge and Document Studio.
Every add-on passed Google’s Workspace Marketplace review and follows its API User Data Policy.
Plans
Get more from Document Studio for personal projects, freelance work and everyday tasks, even with a personal Gmail account.
Prices in USD
Best for: putting invoices, personalized letters and e-signatures on autopilotBuy ProBuy Pro
License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.
Best for: creating occasional documents from Sheets and FormsBuy StarterBuy Starter
License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.
Got Questions? We've Got Answers
Learn more about Document Studio
You can explore all features without a credit card. Each month, the free version processes up to 25 Google Sheets rows or Google Forms submissions, generates up to 25 documents and sends to up to 25 email recipients.
Any Google Docs, Google Slides or Google Sheets file can be a template, and you can import Word, Excel and PowerPoint files into Drive to use as templates. Add {{placeholders}} matching your column headers or form questions.
Documents can be created as PDF, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, HTML and other popular formats, and saved in organized folders in Google Drive.
The Starter edition processes up to 500 sheet rows or form submissions, 500 documents and 500 email recipients per day. Pro processes unlimited rows, with up to 2,000 documents per day and up to 2,000 email recipients per day on Google Workspace. Google account sending limits also apply.
No. All your data stays in your Google account (Drive, Sheets, Forms and Gmail) and never resides on our servers.
Under GDPR, Digital Inspiration is a Data Controller for individuals using the add-on. All your data resides in your Google account; the add-on only acts on it and doesn't store any of it itself. You can uninstall it at any time, and your data remains in your Google account afterwards.
Yes. Our infrastructure and source code are audited by TAC Security, a security firm approved by Google, and certified compliant with Google API policies.
You'll receive a unique license code by email that upgrades your Google add-on to the premium version instantly, along with a PDF invoice with your billing information.
Online orders are usually processed immediately. If you haven't received the license key within 10 minutes, check your Spam folder and then contact us.
A user is one Google Account email address (yourname@domain). Our add-ons are licensed per user, and you can use the license on any computer as long as you're signed in with the same email address.
An Individual license is for one user. A Team license lets an organization buy licenses for several people. An Organization license covers up to 10, 25, 50 or 100 users, or everyone on your Google Workspace domain with the Unlimited option. Organization licenses are billed yearly and work with every edition of Google Workspace, including Business, Enterprise and Education.
Absolutely. The email address specified in the order receives the license key, but the key isn't tied to the payer's email address. A colleague can use that key to upgrade their own Google account to premium.
Yes. An active subscription on annual billing can be transferred to a different Google account. Contact support with both email addresses.
Yes. Cancel renewal anytime. Your paid features remain available until the end of your billing period. There is no cancellation fee.
Monthly plans aren't refunded. For annual plans, we refund your payment if the product doesn't work as advertised or there's a technical problem we can't resolve. The free version is fully functional, so you can test it before you buy. Read the refund policy for details.
Yes. We offer discounts to students, teachers and faculty of accredited schools, colleges and universities, and to non-profit organizations and qualified charities. Contact support with documents that verify your eligibility to request a discount code.
Raise a support ticket while your support period is valid and our team will get back to you by email. Support covers installation, licensing and usage, but not customizations or new features. Pro customers get priority support and can also reach us on WhatsApp or a 1:1 video call.
Choose an invoice, certificate or agreement template. Connect your data and let Document Studio generate, email and file each copy.