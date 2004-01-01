Automation Inspiration - Popular Workflows and Templates for Document Studio

Document Studio has a number of ready-to-use workflows and templates that can be imported into your project. Inside the workflow dashboard, turn on the Show pre-built workflows and automations option and you’ll see a list of pre-built automations.

Note If you are new to Document Studio, please read the Workflow basics and then follow the step by step tutorial.

Create PDF certificates for participants of a Google Forms quiz with the template created in Google Slides.

Send an NDA document in PDF to Google Form respondents from a Google Docs template.

Merge multiple rows of a Google Sheet in a single Google Document that can be shared with participants.

Generate Multiple Files Section titled “Generate Multiple Files”

Create a Google document and a PowerPoint deck for each row in the spreadsheet.

Mail Merge with Google Docs Section titled “Mail Merge with Google Docs”

Send emails from Google Sheets using a Google Document as an email template.

Generate Social Media Images Section titled “Generate Social Media Images”

Create customized images for Twitter, Instagram and Facebook from Google Slides template.

More workflows will be added in the future.