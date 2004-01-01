Automation Inspiration - Popular Workflows and Templates for Document Studio
Document Studio has a number of ready-to-use workflows and templates that can be imported into your project. Inside the workflow dashboard, turn on the
Show pre-built workflows and automations option and you’ll see a list of pre-built automations.
Create CertificatesSection titled “Create Certificates”
Create PDF certificates for participants of a Google Forms quiz with the template created in Google Slides.
Process Non-disclosure AgreementsSection titled “Process Non-disclosure Agreements”
Send an NDA document in PDF to Google Form respondents from a Google Docs template.
Combine DocumentsSection titled “Combine Documents”
Merge multiple rows of a Google Sheet in a single Google Document that can be shared with participants.
Generate Multiple FilesSection titled “Generate Multiple Files”
Create a Google document and a PowerPoint deck for each row in the spreadsheet.
Mail Merge with Google DocsSection titled “Mail Merge with Google Docs”
Send emails from Google Sheets using a Google Document as an email template.
Generate Social Media ImagesSection titled “Generate Social Media Images”
Create customized images for Twitter, Instagram and Facebook from Google Slides template.
More workflows will be added in the future.