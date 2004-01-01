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Automate Google Chat Spaces with Google Sheets and Google Forms

Google Chat is an instant communication and collaboration tool, built for teams. Chat lets you ask quick questions, collaborate in group chats, create virtual rooms (Spaces) for team projects, and more. The service is integrated with Gmail and also available as a standalone app.

Section titled “Popular Google Chat Automations”

See full list of workflow automations.