Embed Images in Email Messages and Google Documents
With Document Studio, you can embed images in email messages and generated files. The images can be stored in your own Google Drive or you can upload them on a public website like
imgur.com or
imgbb.com. You may also embed images that are uploaded by other users in the file upload field of your Google Forms.
Embed Images SyntaxSection titled “Embed Images Syntax”
The default syntax for embedding pictures in email messages and document templates is:
- The height and width values are in pixels.
- The
alignproperty is only supported for aligning images inside email templates.
- The possible values for align property are left, center and right.
Embed Images from Google DriveSection titled “Embed Images from Google Drive”
Provide the URL of the image file in Google Drive you want to embed in the email or document.
If you have a column in your Google Sheet that contains the URL of the image file in Google Drive, you can embed the image by specifying the column name in the embed formula.
Embed Images from Google Form UploadsSection titled “Embed Images from Google Form Uploads”
If you have file upload field in a Google Form where the respondent can upload images, you can embed the uploaded image file in your email or document by specifying the question title in the embed formula.
You can also resize the image uploaded in Google Forms by specifying the width and height values.
Embed Images from the InternetSection titled “Embed Images from the Internet”
Provide the full URL of the online image.
Working ExamplesSection titled “Working Examples”
Embed Images in Email MessagesSection titled “Embed Images in Email Messages”
Create a new Email Task and add the following
Embed Image formula to the body of the email as show in the screenshot below. It is recommended that you do not specify both the height and width values as incorrect values may distort the original aspect ratio of the image.
Embed Images in Google DocumentsSection titled “Embed Images in Google Documents”
Open your document template and add the
{{ Embed IMAGE }} formula to the body of the document as shown in the screenshot below. If you have a Google Form with a file upload field, you can also embed the uploaded image file in your document by specifying the question title in the embed formula. The aspect ratio will be preserved automatically.
Embed Images in Google SheetsSection titled “Embed Images in Google Sheets”
Similar to Google Docs, you can embed images in Google Sheets by adding the
{{ Embed IMAGE }} formula to one or more cells of the Google Sheet.
Please note that Google Sheets will reject images that have either too large dimensions or have a big file size. The provided image should be publicly accessible, within size limit, and in supported formats.
Embed Images from Google FormsSection titled “Embed Images from Google Forms”
For this example, we have a Google Form with a file upload field. The respondent can fill in their name, country and upload a profile photo in image format. You can embed the uploaded image file in your email or document by specifying the question title (like
Upload Profile Photo in this case) in the embed formula.
The images can be embedded in email messages and documents generated from document, spreadsheet and presentation templates.
Embed Images in Google SlidesSection titled “Embed Images in Google Slides”
To embed images in Google Slides, go to the
Insert menu and create new
Text box. Add the
{{ Embed IMAGE }} formula to the body of the text box and make sure that the text box is large enough to contain the image. Also turn on the
Do not autofit option so that the image will not be resized automatically.
When you add an image inside a text box in Google Slides, it scales and centers the image to fit within the bounds of the container text box and maintains the image’s aspect ratio. The rendered size of the image may be smaller than the size of the shape.
You can however set the mode as
CROP and it scale and centers the image to fill the bounds of the original shape. The image may be cropped in order to fill the shape. The rendered size of the image will be the same as that of the containing text box.