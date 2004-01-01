Filters for Mathematical Operations with Scriptlets

Scriptlets allow you to easily perform mathematical operations on a string. You may add, subtract, multiply, or divide two numbers, or perform any mathematical operation on a number.

Rounds a number to the specific decimal places. If no decimal places are specified, the number is rounded to the nearest whole number.

{? "18.95" | round ?} Output 19

{? "18.9594" | round: 2 ?} Output 18.96 (rounds up to 2 decimal places)

Multiplies a number by another number

{? "18.9594" | times: 2 | round: 2 ?} Output 37.92

Returns the absolute value of a number

{? "-12.34" | abs ?} Output 12.34

Rounds the input up to the nearest whole number

{? "12.34" | ceil ?} Output 13

Rounds the input down to the nearest whole number

{? "16.94" | floor ?} Output 16

Adds a number to another number

{? "18" | plus: 2 ?} Output 20

Subtracts a number from another number

{? "18" | minus: 2 ?} Output 16

Divides a number by another number

{? "16.04" | divided_by: 4 ?} Output 4.01

{? 20 | divided_by: 7 | round: 2 ?} Output 2.86

Returns the remainder of a division operation

{? "19" | modulo: 2 ?} Output 1

Limits a number to a minimum value

{? "12.34" | at_least: 10 ?} Output 12.34

{? "4" | at_least: 5 ?} Output 5

Limits a number to a maximum value