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Filters for Mathematical Operations with Scriptlets

Scriptlets allow you to easily perform mathematical operations on a string. You may add, subtract, multiply, or divide two numbers, or perform any mathematical operation on a number.

round

Section titled “round”

Rounds a number to the specific decimal places. If no decimal places are specified, the number is rounded to the nearest whole number.

{? "18.95" | round ?}
Output
19
{? "18.9594" | round: 2 ?}
Output
18.96 (rounds up to 2 decimal places)

times

Section titled “times”

Multiplies a number by another number

{? "18.9594" | times: 2 | round: 2 ?}
Output
37.92

abs

Section titled “abs”

Returns the absolute value of a number

{? "-12.34" | abs ?}
Output
12.34

ceil

Section titled “ceil”

Rounds the input up to the nearest whole number

{? "12.34" | ceil ?}
Output
13

floor

Section titled “floor”

Rounds the input down to the nearest whole number

{? "16.94" | floor ?}
Output
16

plus

Section titled “plus”

Adds a number to another number

{? "18" | plus: 2 ?}
Output
20

minus

Section titled “minus”

Subtracts a number from another number

{? "18" | minus: 2 ?}
Output
16

divided_by

Section titled “divided_by”

Divides a number by another number

{? "16.04" | divided_by: 4 ?}
Output
4.01
{? 20 | divided_by: 7 | round: 2 ?}
Output
2.86

modulo

Section titled “modulo”

Returns the remainder of a division operation

{? "19" | modulo: 2 ?}
Output
1

at_least

Section titled “at_least”

Limits a number to a minimum value

{? "12.34" | at_least: 10 ?}
Output
12.34
{? "4" | at_least: 5 ?}
Output
5

at_most

Section titled “at_most”

Limits a number to a maximum value

{? "12.34" | at_most: 5 ?}
Output
5