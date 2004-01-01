Filters for Mathematical Operations with Scriptlets
Scriptlets allow you to easily perform mathematical operations on a string. You may add, subtract, multiply, or divide two numbers, or perform any mathematical operation on a number.
Rounds a number to the specific decimal places. If no decimal places are specified, the number is rounded to the nearest whole number.
Multiplies a number by another number
Returns the absolute value of a number
Rounds the input up to the nearest whole number
Rounds the input down to the nearest whole number
Adds a number to another number
Subtracts a number from another number
divided_bySection titled “divided_by”
Divides a number by another number
moduloSection titled “modulo”
Returns the remainder of a division operation
at_leastSection titled “at_least”
Limits a number to a minimum value
at_mostSection titled “at_most”
Limits a number to a maximum value