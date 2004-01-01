Conditional Content in Email Templates
With Document Studio, you can add conditional content to your emails so that specific sentences or paragraphs are only included when certain criteria are met. For instance, you can show a discount offer only to customers from a particular country, or greet the respondent differently based on their answers in the Google Form.
Conditional content in emails is written with Scriptlets, the templating language of Document Studio. You can use it in both the subject line and the message body of the Send Email task.
Use If and EndIf TagsSection titled “Use If and EndIf Tags”
The
{% if %} and
{% endif %} tags define a conditional section in your email template. The content between the two tags is only included in the email when the condition is true. If the condition is false, the section is left out.
Say you have a question in your Google Form titled
Country. The following template adds a paragraph about shipping only for respondents from the United States.
The
assign tag stores the answer of the
{{Country}} field in a variable named
country, which is then compared in the
if tag. The tags themselves are never included in the email.
Show Alternate Content with ElseSection titled “Show Alternate Content with Else”
Use the
{% else %} tag to include a different block of content when the condition is false.
Combine Multiple ConditionsSection titled “Combine Multiple Conditions”
Use the
or and
and operators to combine conditions. For instance, the following template includes the paragraph if the respondent’s country is either Holland or the Netherlands.
Compare NumbersSection titled “Compare Numbers”
Conditions can also compare numbers, such as the answer to an
Age question in your Google Form.
Things to RememberSection titled “Things to Remember”
- Every
{% if %}tag must be closed with a matching
{% endif %}tag.
- Enclose dynamic fields in double quotes when assigning them to a variable, for example
"{{Country}}".
- Comparisons are case-sensitive. Use the downcase filter to compare answers regardless of how they were typed.
Learn More about ScriptletsSection titled “Learn More about Scriptlets”
Scriptlets can do a lot more than show or hide content. You can reformat answers, calculate values and repeat content in your email templates.
|Topic
|What you can do
|What are Scriptlets
|Learn the basics of filters, tags and dynamic fields
|Logical Statements
|Use
elsif,
switch case and
unless for more complex conditions
|Dynamic Strings
|Capitalize, truncate or set default values for answers
|Formatting Dates
|Display dates in any format
|Math Operators
|Round numbers and do calculations
|Arrays and Loops
|Repeat content for each item in a list