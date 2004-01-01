Loop or Iterate over Arrays with Scriptlets
Scriptlets allow
for loops to be used in your templates for looping over an array collection. You can also loop through a range of numbers using the
1..n syntax.
for loopSection titled “for loop”
Convert a string to an array, print the initial 2 items”
Convert a string to an array, print 2 items, begin the loop at the specified index (offset)
Run a loop
n number of times using a range of numbers
Run a for loop, exit
break the loop when a value, 7 in this case, is found
Run a for loop, skip certain values
Run a for loop from 5 to 10, and print whether the value is even or odd
incrementSection titled “increment”
Creates a new number variable, and increases or decreases its value by one every time it is called. The first value is 0.