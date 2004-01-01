Loop or Iterate over Arrays with Scriptlets

Scriptlets allow for loops to be used in your templates for looping over an array collection. You can also loop through a range of numbers using the 1..n syntax.

Convert a string to an array, print the initial 2 items”

{% assign fruitArray = "Apple, Orange, Mango" | split: ", " %} {% for fruit in fruitArray limit: 2 %} {? fruit ?} {% endfor %} Output Apple Orange

Convert a string to an array, print 2 items, begin the loop at the specified index (offset)

{% assign alphabets = "a, b, c, d, e, f, g" | split: ", " %} {% for character in alphabets limit: 2 offset: 3 %} {? character ?} {% endfor %} Output d e

Run a loop n number of times using a range of numbers

{% for i in (1..5) %} {? i ?} {% endfor %} Output 1 2 3 4 5

Run a for loop, exit break the loop when a value, 7 in this case, is found

{% for i in (5..10) %} {% if i == 7 %} {% break %} {% else %} {? i ?} exists! {% endif %} {% endfor %}

Run a for loop, skip certain values

{% for i in (1..10) %} {% if i == 4 %} {% continue %} {% elsif i == 9 %} {% continue %} {% else %} {? i ?} exists {% endif %} {% endfor %}

Run a for loop from 5 to 10, and print whether the value is even or odd

{% for i in (5..10) %} {% assign isEven = i | modulo: 2 %} {% if isEven == 0 %} {? i ?} is even {% else %} {? i ?} is odd. {% endif %} {% endfor %}

Creates a new number variable, and increases or decreases its value by one every time it is called. The first value is 0.