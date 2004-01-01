Replace and Remove Filters for Scriptlets
Scriptlets allow you to easily replace or remove text from a string with filters. You may replace the first occurrence of a string with another string, or remove all occurrences of a string from the input text.
Replace CharactersSection titled “Replace Characters”
replaceSection titled “replace”
Replaces every occurrence of the first argument in a string with the second argument
replace_firstSection titled “replace_first”
Replaces only the first occurrence of the first argument in a string with the second argument
Remove CharactersSection titled “Remove Characters”
removeSection titled “remove”
Removes every occurrence of the specified substring from a string
remove_firstSection titled “remove_first”
Removes only the first occurrence of the specified substring from a string
Removes all whitespace characters (newlines, tabs, spaces) from the left and right sides of a string
rstripSection titled “rstrip”
Removes all whitespace characters from the right side of a string
lstripSection titled “lstrip”
Removes all whitespace characters from the left side of a string”
strip_newlinesSection titled “strip_newlines”
Removes all newline characters from the string