How to Activate Premium Features of Email Google Spreadsheets

You may upgrade the Email Google Spreadsheets add-on to unlock premium features like a higher number of email recipients, email reports on schedule, email timelines and charts, and other advanced options.

Once you have purchased the license, you will receive a unique license code via email that you need to activate to enable premium features in your Google spreadsheets.

Open Email Spreadsheets Add-on Section titled “Open Email Spreadsheets Add-on”

Inside your Google spreadsheet, go to the Extensions menu and choose “Email Spreadsheets” from the list of available add-ons. If the add-on is not listed, please install the add-on first.