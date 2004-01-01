Buy a Starter or Pro license when you need more from Email Google Sheets. Prices show in your local currency.

Starter $49.95 USD /year Best for: sending simple scheduled reports Buy Starter License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime. Email up to 100 recipients per day

No add-on branding in emails

Daily, weekly and monthly reports

Custom recurring schedules

Multiple recipients with CC and BCC

Unlimited export rules per sheet

Email support Buy Starter Most Popular Pro $99.95 USD /year Best for: sending reports people actually read, with charts and print-ready PDFs Buy Pro License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime. Email up to 1,500 recipients per day (Google Workspace)

No add-on branding in emails

Daily, weekly and monthly reports

Custom recurring schedules

Multiple recipients with CC and BCC

Unlimited export rules per sheet

Embed charts and graphs in emails

Embed named ranges in emails

Embed timelines and dashboards as images

Export a portion of a sheet as PDF

Merge all sheets into a single PDF

PDF gridlines, orientation, margins and paper size

Priority support over email, WhatsApp and 1:1 video calls Buy Pro

After you buy, activate your license to turn on the premium features.