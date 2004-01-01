Email Google Sheets Pricing and Plans
Buy a Starter or Pro license when you need more from Email Google Sheets. Prices show in your local currency.
Starter
$49.95USD/year
Best for: sending simple scheduled reportsBuy Starter
License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.
- Email up to 100 recipients per day
- No add-on branding in emails
- Daily, weekly and monthly reports
- Custom recurring schedules
- Multiple recipients with CC and BCC
- Unlimited export rules per sheet
- Email support
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Pro
$99.95USD/year
Best for: sending reports people actually read, with charts and print-ready PDFsBuy Pro
License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.
- Email up to 1,500 recipients per day (Google Workspace)
- No add-on branding in emails
- Daily, weekly and monthly reports
- Custom recurring schedules
- Multiple recipients with CC and BCC
- Unlimited export rules per sheet
- Embed charts and graphs in emails
- Embed named ranges in emails
- Embed timelines and dashboards as images
- Export a portion of a sheet as PDF
- Merge all sheets into a single PDF
- PDF gridlines, orientation, margins and paper size
- Priority support over email, WhatsApp and 1:1 video calls
After you buy, activate your license to turn on the premium features.