Buy a Starter or Pro license when you need more from Save Emails. Prices show in your local currency.

Starter $49.95 USD /year Best for: taking an occasional mailbox backup Buy Starter License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime. Up to 5 rules for saving emails

Save up to 500 emails per day

Download emails in the background every hour

No watermarks in PDF files

Save emails as PDF, HTML or plain text

Custom file names with date and sender

Email support Buy Starter Most Popular Pro $99.95 USD /year Best for: filing bills and bank statements into neat folders, with the PDF passwords removed Buy Pro License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime. Unlimited rules for saving emails

Save up to 4,000 emails per day (Google Workspace)

Download emails in the background every hour

No watermarks in PDF files

Save emails as PDF, HTML or plain text

Custom file names with date and sender

Save emails in Shared Drives

Save emails in EML format

Download files of specific types

Remove passwords from PDF attachments

Transcribe audio attachments and voice messages to text

Transcribe video attachments to text

Overwrite existing files

Skip small attachments

Save emails in dynamic sub-folders

Priority support over email, WhatsApp and 1:1 video calls Buy Pro

After you buy, activate your license to turn on the premium features.