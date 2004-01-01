Save Emails Pricing and Plans
Buy a Starter or Pro license when you need more from Save Emails. Prices show in your local currency.
Starter
$49.95USD/year
Best for: taking an occasional mailbox backupBuy Starter
License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.
- Up to 5 rules for saving emails
- Save up to 500 emails per day
- Download emails in the background every hour
- No watermarks in PDF files
- Save emails as PDF, HTML or plain text
- Custom file names with date and sender
- Email support
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Pro
$99.95USD/year
Best for: filing bills and bank statements into neat folders, with the PDF passwords removedBuy Pro
License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.
- Unlimited rules for saving emails
- Save up to 4,000 emails per day (Google Workspace)
- Download emails in the background every hour
- No watermarks in PDF files
- Save emails as PDF, HTML or plain text
- Custom file names with date and sender
- Save emails in Shared Drives
- Save emails in EML format
- Download files of specific types
- Remove passwords from PDF attachments
- Transcribe audio attachments and voice messages to text
- Transcribe video attachments to text
- Overwrite existing files
- Skip small attachments
- Save emails in dynamic sub-folders
- Priority support over email, WhatsApp and 1:1 video calls
After you buy, activate your license to turn on the premium features.