Automatically download emails as PDFs, and their file attachments, to any Google Drive folder. Pick a Gmail label or search, and new emails are saved in the background.
Runs in the background • Runs on Google's infrastructure • Privacy-focused & secure
Capabilities
Keep receipts, invoices and important conversations safe in Google Drive
Create a rule once and matching emails are saved to Drive every hour, even when your computer is off.Learn more
Save emails from any Gmail label, or use advanced search operators to find old and archived messages.Learn more
Save every message as a clean PDF, complete with sender, date and inline images.Learn more
Download attachments alongside the email, or only files of specific types like PDF, images or spreadsheets.Learn more
Organize downloads into sub-folders named after the sender, subject, date or Gmail label.Learn more
Name saved files using the email's subject, sender and date so they're easy to find in Drive.Learn more
Save emails straight into Shared Drives so the whole team has access to the archive.Learn more
Every saved email is logged in Google Sheets with sender details and links to open the files in Drive.
Workflow
Three steps, and Gmail starts filing itself into Drive.
Install the add-on in your Google account and authorize it to save emails from Gmail to your Drive.
Free on the Google Workspace Marketplace
Pick a Gmail label or write a search query, then choose the Drive folder where emails and attachments should go.
Labels, senders, dates, attachments
Close the sheet. The add-on checks for matching emails every hour and saves them, with attachments, in the background.
New emails are saved automatically
2M+ installsFree to install
Audience
Collect every invoice and receipt in one Drive folder, ready for bookkeeping and tax season.
Keep a permanent PDF record of client correspondence that outlives the mailbox.
File emails and attachments into a folder per client, shared with the whole team.
Back up important emails and free up Gmail storage without losing anything.
Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert for Google Workspace and a Cloud Champion, titles Google gives to a small group of outside developers. The same small team builds and supports every add-on.Watch Amit on Google’s official YouTube channel
Your emails, files and contacts are never stored on our servers.
TAC Security, a security firm approved by Google, audits our most used add-ons, including Mail Merge and Document Studio.
Every add-on passed Google’s Workspace Marketplace review and follows its API User Data Policy.
Plans
Get more from Save Emails for personal projects, freelance work and everyday tasks, even with a personal Gmail account.
Prices in USD
Best for: filing bills and bank statements into neat folders, with the PDF passwords removedBuy ProBuy Pro
License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.
Best for: taking an occasional mailbox backupBuy StarterBuy Starter
License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.
Got Questions? We've Got Answers
Learn more about saving Gmail to Google Drive
Yes. Use Gmail search operators like before:, after: and older_than: to find and save archived emails from any date.
Emails can be saved as PDF, HTML or plain text files, with their attachments alongside. The Pro edition also saves emails in EML format and can limit downloads to specific file types.
When the rule runs in the background, the add-on checks for new matching emails once every hour and saves them to your Drive folder.
No. All your data stays in your Google account (Gmail, Drive and Sheets) and never resides on our servers.
Under GDPR, Digital Inspiration is a Data Controller for individuals using the add-on. All your data resides in your Google account; the add-on only acts on it and doesn't store any of it itself. You can uninstall it at any time, and your data remains in your Google account afterwards.
Yes. Our infrastructure and source code are audited by TAC Security, a security firm approved by Google, and certified compliant with Google API policies.
You'll receive a unique license code by email that upgrades your Google add-on to the premium version instantly, along with a PDF invoice with your billing information.
Online orders are usually processed immediately. If you haven't received the license key within 10 minutes, check your Spam folder and then contact us.
A user is one Google Account email address (yourname@domain). Our add-ons are licensed per user, and you can use the license on any computer as long as you're signed in with the same email address.
An Individual license is for one user. A Team license lets an organization buy licenses for several people. An Organization license covers up to 10, 25, 50 or 100 users, or everyone on your Google Workspace domain with the Unlimited option. Organization licenses are billed yearly and work with every edition of Google Workspace, including Business, Enterprise and Education.
Absolutely. The email address specified in the order receives the license key, but the key isn't tied to the payer's email address. A colleague can use that key to upgrade their own Google account to premium.
Yes. An active subscription on annual billing can be transferred to a different Google account. Contact support with both email addresses.
Yes. Cancel renewal anytime. Your paid features remain available until the end of your billing period. There is no cancellation fee.
Monthly plans aren't refunded. For annual plans, we refund your payment if the product doesn't work as advertised or there's a technical problem we can't resolve. The free version is fully functional, so you can test it before you buy. Read the refund policy for details.
Yes. We offer discounts to students, teachers and faculty of accredited schools, colleges and universities, and to non-profit organizations and qualified charities. Contact support with documents that verify your eligibility to request a discount code.
Raise a support ticket while your support period is valid and our team will get back to you by email. Support covers installation, licensing and usage, but not customizations or new features. Pro customers get priority support and can also reach us on WhatsApp or a 1:1 video call.
Set up a rule in minutes and your important emails are saved to Drive from then on.