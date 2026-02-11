Gmail to Google Drive

Save Gmail and attachments to Google Drive

Automatically download emails as PDFs, and their file attachments, to any Google Drive folder. Pick a Gmail label or search, and new emails are saved in the background.

Install FreeSee How It Works

Runs in the background • Runs on Google's infrastructure • Privacy-focused & secure

Capabilities

Your inbox, archived and organized

Keep receipts, invoices and important conversations safe in Google Drive

Automatic Background Downloads

Create a rule once and matching emails are saved to Drive every hour, even when your computer is off.

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Gmail Labels & Search

Save emails from any Gmail label, or use advanced search operators to find old and archived messages.

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Emails as PDF

Save every message as a clean PDF, complete with sender, date and inline images.

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File Attachments

Download attachments alongside the email, or only files of specific types like PDF, images or spreadsheets.

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Dynamic Sub-folders

Organize downloads into sub-folders named after the sender, subject, date or Gmail label.

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Rename Files

Name saved files using the email's subject, sender and date so they're easy to find in Drive.

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Shared Drives

Save emails straight into Shared Drives so the whole team has access to the archive.

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Download Logs

Every saved email is logged in Google Sheets with sender details and links to open the files in Drive.

Workflow

Set it and forget it

Three steps, and Gmail starts filing itself into Drive.

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  1. Step 1: Install the add-on

    Install the add-on in your Google account and authorize it to save emails from Gmail to your Drive.

    Free on the Google Workspace Marketplace

  2. Step 2: Choose what to save

    Pick a Gmail label or write a search query, then choose the Drive folder where emails and attachments should go.

    Labels, senders, dates, attachments

  3. Step 3: Let it run

    Close the sheet. The add-on checks for matching emails every hour and saves them, with attachments, in the background.

    New emails are saved automatically

Install from Workspace Marketplace

2M+ installsFree to install

Audience

Who saves their email to Drive

receipt_long

Accounting

Collect every invoice and receipt in one Drive folder, ready for bookkeeping and tax season.

gavel

Legal & Compliance

Keep a permanent PDF record of client correspondence that outlives the mailbox.

handshake

Client Projects

File emails and attachments into a folder per client, shared with the whole team.

archive

Personal Archive

Back up important emails and free up Gmail storage without losing anything.

Built by a Google Developer Expert

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert for Google Workspace and a Cloud Champion, titles Google gives to a small group of outside developers. The same small team builds and supports every add-on.

Watch Amit on Google’s official YouTube channel
50M+
Workspace add-on installs
20+
years building software
9M+
Mail Merge installs
4.4/5
rating on Google Business

Plans

Use it regularly? Make it easier with Pro.

Get more from Save Emails for personal projects, freelance work and everyday tasks, even with a personal Gmail account.

Prices in USD

Most Popular

Pro

$99.95/year
$29.95/month

Best for: filing bills and bank statements into neat folders, with the PDF passwords removed

Buy ProBuy Pro

License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.

  • Unlimited rules for saving emails
  • Save up to 4,000 emails per day (Google Workspace)
  • Download emails in the background every hour
  • No watermarks in PDF files
  • Save emails as PDF, HTML or plain text
  • Custom file names with date and sender
  • Save emails in Shared Drives
  • Save emails in EML format
  • Download files of specific types
  • Remove passwords from PDF attachments
  • Transcribe audio attachments and voice messages to text
  • Transcribe video attachments to text
  • Overwrite existing files
  • Skip small attachments
  • Save emails in dynamic sub-folders
  • Priority support over email, WhatsApp and 1:1 video calls

Starter

$49.95/year
$19.95/month

Best for: taking an occasional mailbox backup

Buy StarterBuy Starter

License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.

  • Up to 5 rules for saving emails
  • Save up to 500 emails per day
  • Download emails in the background every hour
  • No watermarks in PDF files
  • Save emails as PDF, HTML or plain text
  • Custom file names with date and sender
  • Email support

Got Questions? We've Got Answers

Common Questions

Learn more about saving Gmail to Google Drive

General

Can I save old emails, not just new ones?

Yes. Use Gmail search operators like before:, after: and older_than: to find and save archived emails from any date.

Which formats can emails be saved in?

Emails can be saved as PDF, HTML or plain text files, with their attachments alongside. The Pro edition also saves emails in EML format and can limit downloads to specific file types.

How often are new emails saved?

When the rule runs in the background, the add-on checks for new matching emails once every hour and saves them to your Drive folder.

Security & Privacy

3 questions
Do you look at or share my data?

No. All your data stays in your Google account (Gmail, Drive and Sheets) and never resides on our servers.

Is the add-on GDPR compliant?

Under GDPR, Digital Inspiration is a Data Controller for individuals using the add-on. All your data resides in your Google account; the add-on only acts on it and doesn't store any of it itself. You can uninstall it at any time, and your data remains in your Google account afterwards.

Has the add-on been audited for security?

Yes. Our infrastructure and source code are audited by TAC Security, a security firm approved by Google, and certified compliant with Google API policies.

Licensing

6 questions
What do I receive after I purchase a license?

You'll receive a unique license code by email that upgrades your Google add-on to the premium version instantly, along with a PDF invoice with your billing information.

How soon will I get my license after I make a purchase?

Online orders are usually processed immediately. If you haven't received the license key within 10 minutes, check your Spam folder and then contact us.

What constitutes a user in terms of pricing?

A user is one Google Account email address (yourname@domain). Our add-ons are licensed per user, and you can use the license on any computer as long as you're signed in with the same email address.

What is the difference between Individual, Team and Organization licenses?

An Individual license is for one user. A Team license lets an organization buy licenses for several people. An Organization license covers up to 10, 25, 50 or 100 users, or everyone on your Google Workspace domain with the Unlimited option. Organization licenses are billed yearly and work with every edition of Google Workspace, including Business, Enterprise and Education.

Can someone else order the license on my behalf?

Absolutely. The email address specified in the order receives the license key, but the key isn't tied to the payer's email address. A colleague can use that key to upgrade their own Google account to premium.

Can I transfer my subscription to another Google account?

Yes. An active subscription on annual billing can be transferred to a different Google account. Contact support with both email addresses.

Billing & Support

4 questions
Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

Yes. Cancel renewal anytime. Your paid features remain available until the end of your billing period. There is no cancellation fee.

What is your refund policy?

Monthly plans aren't refunded. For annual plans, we refund your payment if the product doesn't work as advertised or there's a technical problem we can't resolve. The free version is fully functional, so you can test it before you buy. Read the refund policy for details.

Do you offer educational or non-profit discounts?

Yes. We offer discounts to students, teachers and faculty of accredited schools, colleges and universities, and to non-profit organizations and qualified charities. Contact support with documents that verify your eligibility to request a discount code.

How is support provided and what does it include?

Raise a support ticket while your support period is valid and our team will get back to you by email. Support covers installation, licensing and usage, but not customizations or new features. Pro customers get priority support and can also reach us on WhatsApp or a 1:1 video call.

Start archiving your inbox today

Set up a rule in minutes and your important emails are saved to Drive from then on.

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