How to Use Dynamic Form Fields in Email Notifications
The Google Forms add-on supports dynamic form fields in the email subject and message body. These fields are always enclosed in double curly braces - like
{{Your first name}} - and are automatically replaced with the actual answers that the user submits in the form.
To give you an example, if your Google Form has a question titled “What is your name” you can make that a dynamic field by enclosing the question title inside double curly braces as shown below:
{{What is your name}}
These dynamic fields can be placed anywhere in the subject or message body of the email template. The add-on, when sending the email, will replace all such fields using corresponding answers from the form response.
Available Dynamic FieldsSection titled “Available Dynamic Fields”
If you enclose a question title from the form inside double curly braces, it becomes a dynamic field. In addition to the question titles of your Google Form, the following variable fields are also available for your email templates.
|Variable Field Title
|Description
|
{{ All Answers}}
|Include all non-blank answers in the email, formatted as a table.
|
{{ Full Response}}
|Include all answers in the email, formatted as a table.
|
{{ Response Date}}
|The date and time of when the form was submitted
|
{{ Response Id}}
|A unique id of the form entry
|
{{ Response Number}}
|Inserts the sequential number of the form response
|
{{ Response Url}}
|Secret link to edit the current form submission
|
{{ Form Url}}
|The URL of the current Google Form for submitting new responses
|
{{ Form Name}}
|The title of the current Google Form (Change Form Name)
|
{{ Form Id}}
|The unique ID of the current Google Form provided by Google Drive
Sample Email TemplateSection titled “Sample Email Template”
Here’s a sample email template that includes dynamic form fields.
Subject LineSection titled “Subject Line”
Response
#{{Response Number}}received for
{{Google Form}}
Message BodySection titled “Message Body”
The Google Form
{{Form Name}}has a new entry submitted by
{{Name}}.
Here’s copy of all answers submitted by the form respondent.
{{All Answers}}
Click the link to edit the original form response
{{Response Url}}
And here’s a screenshot of an email message rendered from the above template.