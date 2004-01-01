Form Notifications Pricing and Plans
Buy a Starter or Pro license when you need more from Form Notifications. Prices show in your local currency.
Starter
$49.95USD/year
Best for: sending a simple email for each new response,Buy Starter
License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.
- Send up to 400 email recipients per day
- Up to 5 notification rules per form
- No 'Sent via' branding in emails
- Notify respondents and team members
- Send from any Gmail alias
- CC and BCC recipients
- Multiple emails per form submission
- Different emails for different recipients
- Write emails in HTML or Plain Text
- Email support
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Pro
$99.95USD/year
Best for: routing responses to the right people based on form answersBuy Pro
License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime.
- Send up to 1,500 email recipients per day (Google Workspace)
- Unlimited notification rules per form
- No 'Sent via' branding in emails
- Notify respondents and team members
- Send from any Gmail alias
- CC and BCC recipients
- Multiple emails per form submission
- Different emails for different recipients
- Write emails in HTML or Plain Text
- Resend notifications to old responses
- QR codes and barcodes in emails
- Attach files from Google Drive
- Slack, Discord, Google Chat and SMS notifications
- Webhooks and mobile push notifications
- Send from a no-reply address (Google Workspace)
- Conditional notifications based on answers
- Priority support over email, WhatsApp and 1:1 video calls
After you buy, activate your license to turn on the premium features.