Buy a Starter or Pro license when you need more from Form Notifications. Prices show in your local currency.

Starter $49.95 USD /year Best for: sending a simple email for each new response, Buy Starter License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime. Send up to 400 email recipients per day

Up to 5 notification rules per form

No 'Sent via' branding in emails

Notify respondents and team members

Send from any Gmail alias

CC and BCC recipients

Multiple emails per form submission

Different emails for different recipients

Write emails in HTML or Plain Text

Email support Buy Starter Most Popular Pro $99.95 USD /year Best for: routing responses to the right people based on form answers Buy Pro License key emailed in minutes. Cancel anytime. Send up to 1,500 email recipients per day (Google Workspace)

Unlimited notification rules per form

No 'Sent via' branding in emails

Notify respondents and team members

Send from any Gmail alias

CC and BCC recipients

Multiple emails per form submission

Different emails for different recipients

Write emails in HTML or Plain Text

Resend notifications to old responses

QR codes and barcodes in emails

Attach files from Google Drive

Slack, Discord, Google Chat and SMS notifications

Webhooks and mobile push notifications

Send from a no-reply address (Google Workspace)

Conditional notifications based on answers

Priority support over email, WhatsApp and 1:1 video calls Buy Pro

After you buy, activate your license to turn on the premium features.