Create Filters with Advanced Criteria for Sending Conditional Emails
While setting up conditional emails with the Form Emails add-on, you create filters with complex criteria. Each condition in the conditional logic window can contain one or more criteria and you may use AND/OR operators to specify whether the criteria is optional or mandatory.
Filter by Advanced Criteria in Google FormsSection titled “Filter by Advanced Criteria in Google Forms”
The Google Forms add-on lets you easily create advanced filters with multiple criteria. Here are some examples.
Criteria for Comparing Text FieldsSection titled “Criteria for Comparing Text Fields”
Equals- Answer exactly matches the specified text
Any of- Specify a list of values (comma separated) and the answer should be one of these values
None of- Answer should not equal to any item in the list (comma separated)
Contains- Text is anywhere inside the answer field
Does not contain- Answer does not contain the specified text
Is Empty- The answer is blank
Is Not Empty- The answer contains at least one character (not blank)
If you would like to check if an answer is among a list of possible values, use a single
Containscriterial instead of creating multiple criteria with the
Equalsfilter.
Comparison operators for Numeric FieldsSection titled “Comparison operators for Numeric Fields”
Equal to ==- Answer matches the specified numeric value
Not Equal to !=- Answer doesn’t match the number
Greater than- Answer is greater or equal to number
Less than- Answer is less or equal to number
If you would like to check if an answer is between two numbers, create two conditions for the same field - greater than the lower limit and lower than the upper limit.
Regular ExpressionsSection titled “Regular Expressions”
Advanced users may take the help of regular expressions to match answers against complex patterns instead of using simple comparisons.
For instance, if you would like to send email notifications only when the city field contains exactly 4 characters, the regex value would be
^.{4}$. A regex like
iPad|iPhone|iMac|Macbook would match any Apple product while
^Tim.+$ is a wildcard criteria that matches all names starting with Tim.
The checks in regex are case insensitive by default. They do not distinguish between uppercase and lowercase characters in the form answers.