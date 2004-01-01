How to Create PDF files from Google Form Response

The Google Forms Email add-on has a built-in PDF generator that will convert the Google Form response into a PDF document and sends it as a file attachment with the notification email.

The PDF file contains a list of all answers submitted by the user, formatted as a table, and the name of the PDF document can be customized with dynamic form fields.

Create PDF Files from Google Forms Section titled “Create PDF Files from Google Forms”

Open your Google Form, launch the Email Notifications addon and either create a new email notification or choose the Edit option from the Actions menu if you would like to add PDF capabilities to an existing workflow.

Go to the PDF section, and check the option that says Genereate PDF files .

Change PDF File Name Section titled “Change PDF File Name”

The PDF file name can be customized with user’s answers submitted in the Google Form.

For instance, the following string will generate a PDF whose name contains the name of the Google Form where the response was received and also the sequential number of the form response.

{{Form Name}} {{Response Number}}.pdf

Save the workflow. The add-on will now create a PDF file with all the form answers and attach it to your notification emails.

Generate Customized PDF Files 🧑‍🎨 Section titled “Generate Customized PDF Files 🧑‍🎨”

If would you like to generate customized PDF files from Google Form responses, please use the Document Studio add-on for Google Sheets.

You can use your own custom document templates with brand logos, and include answers to only specific questions in the PDF file.