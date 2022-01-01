Control Flow with Conditional and Logical Operators
Like most other programming languages, Scriptlets support
if and
else statements to only output content when certain conditions are met.
if elsif
{% assign name = "{{ Your Full Name }}" %}
{% if name == "Ronald" %}
Hello {? name ?}
{% elsif name == "Sofia" %}
Hola {? name ?}
{% else %}
Hi {? name ?}
{% endif %}
if else (OR)
{% assign name = "{{country name}}" %}
{% if name == "Holland" or name == "Netherlands" %}
The flag of {{country name}} is 🇳🇱
{% endif %}
if else (AND)
{% assign name = "{{Country Name}}" %}
{% assign lowername = name | downcase %}
{% assign uppername = name | upcase %}
{% if lowername == "india" and uppername == "INDIA" %}
We're open in {{ Country Name }}
{% else %}
Sorry, we are not in {{ Country Name }} yet!
{% endif %}
if else (Number)
{% assign number = "{{Student Age}}" %}
{% if number > 18 or number == 18 %}
Appliant is an adult!
{% else %}
Applicant is {? number ?} years old!
{% endif %}
switch case
Use the
switch statement to compare a variable with different values
{% assign name = "Alejandro" %}
{% case name %}
{% when "Alejandro" %}
Hola {? name ?}!
{% when "Oliver", "Arthur", "Freddie" %}
Hello {? name ?}!
{% else %}
Do I know you {? name ?}?
{% endcase %}
unless
This is the exact opposite of the
if statement. It will only render the block if the condition is false.
{% unless {{ Country Name }} == "USA" %}
Applications from {? {{Country Name}} | capitalize ?} are not accepted.
{% endunless %}
capture
Captures the string inside of the opening and closing tags and assigns it to a variable. Variables created through capture are strings.
{% capture var_name %}
how are you
{% endcapture %}
{? var_name | strip | capitalize | append: "?" ?}
// Output: How are you?
Capture a complex string contain a variable name
{% assign name = "Angus" %}
{% capture greeting %}how are you {? name ?}
{% endcapture %}
{? greeting | strip | capitalize | append: "?" ?}
// Output: How are you Angus?