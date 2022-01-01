On this page

Control Flow with Conditional and Logical Operators

Like most other programming languages, Scriptlets support if and else statements to only output content when certain conditions are met.

{% assign name = "{{ Your Full Name }}" %}

{% if name == "Ronald" %}

Hello {? name ?}

{% elsif name == "Sofia" %}

Hola {? name ?}

{% else %}

Hi {? name ?}

{% endif %}



{% assign name = "{{country name}}" %}

{% if name == "Holland" or name == "Netherlands" %}

The flag of {{country name}} is 🇳🇱

{% endif %}



{% assign name = "{{Country Name}}" %}

{% assign lowername = name | downcase %}

{% assign uppername = name | upcase %}

{% if lowername == "india" and uppername == "INDIA" %}

We're open in {{ Country Name }}

{% else %}

Sorry, we are not in {{ Country Name }} yet!

{% endif %}



{% assign number = "{{Student Age}}" %}

{% if number > 18 or number == 18 %}

Appliant is an adult!

{% else %}

Applicant is {? number ?} years old!

{% endif %}



Use the switch statement to compare a variable with different values

{% assign name = "Alejandro" %}

{% case name %}

{% when "Alejandro" %}

Hola {? name ?}!

{% when "Oliver", "Arthur", "Freddie" %}

Hello {? name ?}!

{% else %}

Do I know you {? name ?}?

{% endcase %}



This is the exact opposite of the if statement. It will only render the block if the condition is false.

{% unless {{ Country Name }} == "USA" %}

Applications from {? {{Country Name}} | capitalize ?} are not accepted.

{% endunless %}



Captures the string inside of the opening and closing tags and assigns it to a variable. Variables created through capture are strings.

{% capture var_name %}

how are you

{% endcapture %}

{? var_name | strip | capitalize | append: "?" ?}



// Output: How are you?



Capture a complex string contain a variable name