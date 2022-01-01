On this page

Loop or Iterate over Arrays with Scriptlets

Scriptlets allow for loops to be used in your templates for looping over an array collection. You can also loop through a range of numbers using the 1..n syntax.

Convert a string to an array, print the initial 2 items"

{% assign fruitArray = "Apple, Orange, Mango" | split: ", " %}

{% for fruit in fruitArray limit: 2 %}

{? fruit ?}

{% endfor %}



// Output: Apple Orange



Convert a string to an array, print 2 items, begin the loop at specified index (offset)

{% assign alphabets = "a, b, c, d, e, f, g" | split: ", " %}

{% for character in alphabets limit: 2 offset: 3 %}

{? character ?}

{% endfor %}



// Output: d e



Run a loop n number of times using a range of numbers

{% for i in (1..5) %}

{? i ?}

{% endfor %}

// Output: 1 2 3 4 5



Run a for loop, exit break the loop when a value, 7 in this case, is found

{% for i in (5..10) %}

{% if i == 7 %}

{% break %}

{% else %}

{? i ?} exists!

{% endif %}

{% endfor %}



Run a for loop, skip certain values

{% for i in (1..10) %}

{% if i == 4 %}

{% continue %}

{% elsif i == 9 %}

{% continue %}

{% else %}

{? i ?} exists

{% endif %}

{% endfor %}



Run a for loop from 5 to 10, print whether the value is even or odd

{% for i in (5..10) %}

{% assign isEven = i | modulo: 2 %}

{% if isEven == 0 %}

{? i ?} is even

{% else %}

{? i ?} is odd.

{% endif %}

{% endfor %}



Creates a new number variable, and increases or decreases its value by one every time it is called. The first value is 0.