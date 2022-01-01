Skip to main content

Loop or Iterate over Arrays with Scriptlets

Scriptlets allow for loops to be used in your templates for looping over an array collection. You can also loop through a range of numbers using the 1..n syntax.

for loop

Convert a string to an array, print the initial 2 items"

{% assign fruitArray = "Apple, Orange, Mango" | split: ", " %}
{% for fruit in fruitArray limit: 2 %}
  {? fruit ?}
{% endfor %}

// Output: Apple Orange

Convert a string to an array, print 2 items, begin the loop at specified index (offset)

{% assign alphabets = "a, b, c, d, e, f, g" | split: ", " %}
{% for character in alphabets limit: 2 offset: 3 %}
  {? character ?}
{% endfor %}

// Output: d e

Run a loop n number of times using a range of numbers

{% for i in (1..5) %}
 {? i ?}
{% endfor %}
// Output: 1 2 3 4 5

Run a for loop, exit break the loop when a value, 7 in this case, is found

{% for i in (5..10) %}
 {% if i == 7 %}
  {% break %}
 {% else %}
  {? i ?} exists!
 {% endif %}
{% endfor %}

Run a for loop, skip certain values

{% for i in (1..10) %}
 {% if i == 4 %}
  {% continue %}
 {% elsif i == 9 %}
  {% continue %}
 {% else %}
  {? i ?} exists
 {% endif %}
{% endfor %}

Run a for loop from 5 to 10, print whether the value is even or odd

{% for i in (5..10) %}
 {% assign isEven = i | modulo: 2 %}
 {% if isEven == 0 %}
  {? i ?} is even
 {% else %}
  {? i ?} is odd.
 {% endif %}
{% endfor %}

increment

Creates a new number variable, and increases or decreases its value by one every time it is called. The first value is 0.

The current value is {% increment count %}
The incremented value is {% increment count %}
{% decrement count %}
The decremented value is {% decrement count %}