Filters for HTML Operations with Scriptlets

Scriptlets make it easy to output HTML-safe content for rich emails. For instance, it can convert newlines to <br> tags, or escape HTML characters like & .

Escape a string

{? "Ben & Jerry" | escape ?}

// Output: Ben & Jerry



{? "Ben & Jerry > Peter" | escape ?}

// Output: Ben & Jerry > Peter



{? "Ben & Jerry" | escape ?}

// Output: Ben &amp; Jerry



Escape a string but ignore all escaped HTML entities

{? "Ben & Jerry > Peter" | escape_once ?}

// Output: Ben & Jerry > Peter



Converts any URL-unsafe characters in a string into percent-encoded characters.

{? "Email us at amit@labnol.org" | url_encode ?}

// Output: Email+us+at+amit%40labnol.org



Decodes a string that is encoded as a URL

{? "Sent+from%20amit%40labnol.org" | url_decode ?}

// Output: "Sent from amit@labnol.org"



Convert any newline characters in the input text to HTML <BR> line break tags

{? "Apple, Orange, Mango" | split: ", " | join: "

" | newline_to_br ?}

// Output: Apple<br />

Orange<br />

Mango



The next example shows how to create an HTML table using the first two elements of the input array.

{% assign fruitArray = "Apple, Orange, Mango" | split: ", " %}

<table>

{% tablerow fruit in fruitArray cols:1 limit:2 %}

{? fruit ?}

{% endtablerow %}

</table>



The output table does not contain "Mango".