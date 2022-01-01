Skip to main content

Filters for HTML Operations with Scriptlets

Scriptlets make it easy to output HTML-safe content for rich emails. For instance, it can convert newlines to <br> tags, or escape HTML characters like &amp;.

escape

Escape a string

{? "Ben & Jerry" | escape ?}
// Output: Ben &amp; Jerry
{? "Ben & Jerry > Peter" | escape ?}
// Output: Ben &amp; Jerry &gt; Peter
{? "Ben &amp; Jerry" | escape ?}
// Output: Ben &amp;amp; Jerry

escape_once

Escape a string but ignore all escaped HTML entities

{? "Ben &amp; Jerry > Peter" | escape_once ?}
// Output: Ben &amp; Jerry &gt; Peter

url_encode

Converts any URL-unsafe characters in a string into percent-encoded characters.

{? "Email us at amit@labnol.org" | url_encode ?}
// Output: Email+us+at+amit%40labnol.org

url_decode

Decodes a string that is encoded as a URL

{? "Sent+from%20amit%40labnol.org" | url_decode ?}
// Output: "Sent from amit@labnol.org"

newline_to_br

Convert any newline characters in the input text to HTML <BR> line break tags

{? "Apple, Orange, Mango" | split: ", " | join: "\n" | newline_to_br ?}
// Output: Apple<br />\nOrange<br />\nMango

HTML Table

The next example shows how to create an HTML table using the first two elements of the input array.

{% assign fruitArray = "Apple, Orange, Mango" | split: ", " %}
<table>
  {% tablerow fruit in fruitArray cols:1 limit:2 %}
    {? fruit ?}
  {% endtablerow %}
</table>

The output table does not contain "Mango".