Filters for HTML Operations with Scriptlets
Scriptlets make it easy to output HTML-safe content for rich emails. For instance, it can convert newlines to
<br> tags, or escape HTML characters like
&.
escape
Escape a string
{? "Ben & Jerry" | escape ?}
// Output: Ben & Jerry
{? "Ben & Jerry > Peter" | escape ?}
// Output: Ben & Jerry > Peter
{? "Ben & Jerry" | escape ?}
// Output: Ben &amp; Jerry
escape_once
Escape a string but ignore all escaped HTML entities
{? "Ben & Jerry > Peter" | escape_once ?}
// Output: Ben & Jerry > Peter
url_encode
Converts any URL-unsafe characters in a string into percent-encoded characters.
{? "Email us at amit@labnol.org" | url_encode ?}
// Output: Email+us+at+amit%40labnol.org
url_decode
Decodes a string that is encoded as a URL
{? "Sent+from%20amit%40labnol.org" | url_decode ?}
// Output: "Sent from amit@labnol.org"
newline_to_br
Convert any newline characters in the input text to HTML
<BR> line break tags
{? "Apple, Orange, Mango" | split: ", " | join: "\n" | newline_to_br ?}
// Output: Apple<br />\nOrange<br />\nMango
HTML Table
The next example shows how to create an HTML table using the first two elements of the input array.
{% assign fruitArray = "Apple, Orange, Mango" | split: ", " %}
<table>
{% tablerow fruit in fruitArray cols:1 limit:2 %}
{? fruit ?}
{% endtablerow %}
</table>
The output table does not contain "Mango".