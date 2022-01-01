On this page

Replace and Remove Filters for Scriptlets

Scriptlets allow you to easily replace or remove text from a string with filters. You may replace the first occurrence of a string with another string, or remove all occurrences of a string from the input text.

Replaces every occurrence of the first argument in a string with the second argument

{? "I've recieved the gift. Thank you 🎉" | replace: "recieve", "receive" ?}`

// Output: I've received the gift. Thank you 🎉



{? "My favorite color is blue, her favorite color is red." | replace: "color", "colour" ?}`

// Output: My favorite colour is blue, her favorite colour is red.



Replaces only the first occurrence of the first argument in a string with the second argument

{? "My favorite color is blue, her favorite color is red." | replace_first: "color", "colour" ?}`

Returns: My favorite colour is blue, her favorite color is red.



Removes every occurrence of the specified substring from a string

{? "This is dummy xyz text xyz" | remove: "xyz" ?}

// Output: This is dummy text



Removes only the first occurrence of the specified substring from a string

{? "This is dummy xyz text xyz" | remove_first: "xyz" ?}

// Output: This is dummy text xyz



Removes all whitespace characters (newlines, tabs, spaces) from the left and right sides of a string

{? " World! " | prepend: " Hello " | strip ?}

// Output: Hello World!



Removes all whitespace characters from the right side of a string

{? "Hello! \t

" | downcase | rstrip ?}

// Output: hello!



Removes all whitespace characters from the left side of a string"

{? "\t

Hello!

" | downcase | lstrip ?}

// Output: hello!





Removes all newline characters from the string