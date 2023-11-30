How to Use Markers for Dynamic Email Content - Email Spreadsheets

The Email Spreadsheets add-on supports a variety of dynamic markers for your export file names, email subject lines and the message body. These markers are enclosed in {{ double curly braces }} , and can be used to include dynamic information like date and time, spreadsheet name, and sheet id, among many others.

For example, if you are creating a workflow for mailing monthly sales reports of your company, you can specify the export file name as {{Sheet Name}} - {{Month}} , or specify {{Spreadsheet Name}} - {{Month}},{{Year}} in the subject field, and the mails will automatically reflect the current month and sheet names.

Marker Description {{ Spreadsheet Name }} Name of the Google Spreadsheet {{ Spreadsheet Id }} The unique id of the Google Spreadsheet, generated by Google {{ Sheet Name }} Name of the current sheet {{ Sheet Id }} The unique id of the selected sheet, generated by Google {{ SheetName!A1 }} Dynamic data contained in the cell A1 of a sheet {{ Date }} Date in MM-DD-YY format. E.g., 11-30-2023 {{ Date UK }} Date in DD/MM/YY format. E.g., 30/11/2023 {{ Time }} Current time in h:mm a format. E.g., 10:38 pm {{ Long Date }} Full date. E.g., Fri, Dec 2, 2022 {{ Day }} Current day. E.g., 02 for 2nd of the month {{ Day Name }} Short name of the current day. E.g., Fri for Friday {{ Day Name Full }} Full name of the current day. E.g., Thursday {{ Month }} Short name for current month. E.g., Nov for November {{ Month Number }} Month in number format. E.g., 12 for December {{ Month Name }} Full name of the current month E.g., December {{ Year }} Current year. E.g., 2022 {{ Year Short }} Current year in short format. E.g., 22 for 2022 {{ Hour }} Current hour in 12-hour format. E.g., 10 for 10 AM {{ Hour 24 }} Current hour in 24-hour format. E.g., 22 for 10 PM {{ Minute }} Current minute. E.g., 38 for 10:38 PM {{ Second }} Current second. E.g., 22 for 10:38:22 PM {{ Meridiem }} AM or PM. E.g., PM for 10:38 PM {{ UniqueId }} A long string of characters that is guaranteed to be unique