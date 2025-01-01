How to Use Markers for Dynamic Email Content - Email Spreadsheets

The Email Spreadsheets add-on supports a variety of dynamic markers for your export file names, email subject lines and the message body. These markers are enclosed in {{ double curly braces }} , and can be used to include dynamic information like date and time, spreadsheet name, and sheet id, among many others.

For example, if you are creating a workflow for mailing monthly sales reports of your company, you can specify the export file name as {{Sheet Name}} - {{Month}} , or specify {{Spreadsheet Name}} - {{Month}},{{Year}} in the subject field, and the mails will automatically reflect the current month and sheet names.

Marker Description {{Spreadsheet Name}} Name of the Google Spreadsheet {{Spreadsheet Id}} The unique id of the Google Spreadsheet, generated by Google {{Sheet Name}} Name of the current sheet {{Sheet Id}} The unique id of the selected sheet, generated by Google {{SheetName!A1}} Dynamic data contained in the cell A1 of a sheet {{Date}} Date in MM-DD-YY format. E.g., 11-30-2024 {{Date UK}} Date in DD/MM/YY format. E.g., 30/11/2024 {{Time}} Current time in h :mm a format. E.g., 10:38 pm {{Long Date}} Full date. E.g., Fri, Dec 2, 2022 {{Day}} Current day. E.g., 02 for 2nd of the month {{Day Name}} Short name of the current day. E.g., Fri for Friday {{Day Name Full}} Full name of the current day. E.g., Thursday {{Month}} Short name for current month. E.g., Nov for November {{Month Number}} Month in number format. E.g., 12 for December {{Month Name}} Full name of the current month E.g., December {{Year}} Current year. E.g., 2022 {{Year Short}} Current year in short format. E.g., 22 for 2022 {{Hour}} Current hour in 12-hour format. E.g., 10 for 10 AM {{Hour 24}} Current hour in 24-hour format. E.g., 22 for 10 PM {{Minute}} Current minute. E.g., 38 for 10:38 PM {{Second}} Current second. E.g., 22 for 10:38:22 PM {{Meridiem}} AM or PM. E.g., PM for 10:38 PM {{UniqueId}} A long string of characters that is guaranteed to be unique