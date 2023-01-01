On this page

How to Install Email Google Spreadsheets Add-on

Email Google Spreadsheets is available for Google Sheets, and can be installed by anyone having a Gmail or Google Workspace account.

Open the app inside Google Marketplace and click the blue Install button to add the Email Spreadsheets add-on to your Google account.

On clicking Install, you will see a pop-up asking for permission to begin the installation. Click Continue .

You'll now be presented with a list of Google accounts that you are currently logged into. Choose the Google account under which you wish to enable and run the Email Spreadsheets add-on.

Email Spreadsheets will now request permission to access your Google account. Click the Allow button to grant the necessary access.

The add-on has now been successfully installed and can be launched inside your Google Sheets.