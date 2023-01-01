How to Activate Premium Features of Email Google Spreadsheets
You may upgrade the Email Google Spreadsheets add-on to unlock premium features like a higher number of email recipients, email reports on schedule, email timelines and charts, and other advanced options.
Once you have purchased the license, you will receive a unique license code via email that you need to activate to enable premium features in your Google spreadsheets.
Open Email Spreadsheets Add-on
Inside your Google spreadsheet, go to the Extensions menu and choose "Email Spreadsheets" from the list of available add-ons. If the add-on is not listed, please install the add-on first.
Activate License
From the submenu, choose the Restore License option. If the option is not listed, it may be that your current license has still not expired. You may then open a new spreadsheet by visiting the URL
sheets.new and activate the license there.