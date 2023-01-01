On this page

How to Activate Premium Features of Email Google Spreadsheets

You may upgrade the Email Google Spreadsheets add-on to unlock premium features like a higher number of email recipients, email reports on schedule, email timelines and charts, and other advanced options.

Once you have purchased the license, you will receive a unique license code via email that you need to activate to enable premium features in your Google spreadsheets.

Inside your Google spreadsheet, go to the Extensions menu and choose "Email Spreadsheets" from the list of available add-ons. If the add-on is not listed, please install the add-on first.