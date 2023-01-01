Download and Export your Email Spreadsheet Workflows

Sometimes, you may need to export your Email Spreadsheet workflows and save them locally for backup or to share them with the developer for troubleshooting in case of any bugs in the workflow.

You may also share the exported workflow file with a colleague, so that they may be able to import the workflow and open it in their Google account.

Exporting a workflow is quite simple. As soon as you launch the add-on in your Google sheet, the list of your saved workflows appears in the pop-up window. Click on ‘Actions’ and from the dropdown list, select ‘Export’. The workflow will be downloaded as a text file. This file can now be shared with the desired person.