How to Change the Layout of your Exported PDF Files - Email Spreadsheets

Email Spreadsheets supports multiple formats (Excel file, CSV, PDF and PNG) in which you can share your Google Spreadsheets as an attachment.

If you want to attach your Google Sheets as a PDF file, you have a variety of settings which you can customize according to your requirements.

PDF Settings in Google Sheets

PDF SettingDescription
Paper SizeSize of each page of the file, like Letter (8.5”x11”), A4(8.27”x11.69”) etc
Page OrientationWay in which page is orientated for viewing, i.e., Portrait or Landscape
ScalingTo enlarge, shrink or resize pages
Horizontal AlignmentAlignment of the sheet data (left, right or center) on the page
Vertical AlignmentAlignment of the sheet data (Top, middle or bottom) on the page
Page MarginsThe blank spaces between your data and the edges of the page
Repeat frozen rowsShow row headers (if frozen in the sheet) on all pages of the file
Repeat frozen columnsShow column headers (if frozen in the sheet) on all pages of the file