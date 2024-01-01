How to Send Form Logs for Debugging

If you are facing issues with the Google Forms add-on and need help from the support team, you can send the form logs to the developer for debugging purposes.

The logs include information about the form, the add-on version, the Google account that is sending the form notifications, and other relevant details that can help the developer identify the root cause of the issue.

important Please ensure that you have followed the troubleshooting steps before sending the logs.

Here are the steps to send the form logs to the developer:

Step 1: Launch the add-on inside Google Forms and go Options > Form Troubleshooting menu.