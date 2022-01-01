On this page

Why is Gmail Bouncing Emails Sent with Google Forms

Google limits the number of email messages users can send per day and the number of recipients per message. If you exceed the Gmail sending limit, you may see errors like:

You have reached a limit for sending email. Your message was not sent. You reached a Gmail sending limit.

After reaching one of these limits, Gmail will not let you send new messages for up to 24 hours. The sending limits are automatically reset after the 24 hour period and you can resume sending mails from your Gmail account.

note Email sending limits per day are applied over a rolling 24-hour period, not a set time of day.

If Gmail is returning your email messages with an error saying you've reached the limit for sending email, here are reasons why that happens and what you can do to avoid Gmail from returning your email messages.