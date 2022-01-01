On this page

I am unable to install the Google Forms add-on

You can install the Google Forms add-on from the Google Marketplace with your Gmail or Google Workspace account.

If you press the "Install" button, it shows a loading circle on a white window, but doesn't move on to 'accepted' window.

You can resolve this issue by signing out of multiple Google accounts.

If you are unable to add the add-on to your Google Forms because the install button is disabled and grayed out, you need to contact your Google Workspace admin to whitelist the app.