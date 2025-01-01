File Upload Forms Pricing - Compare Premium Benefits of Forms Studio
With File Upload Forms add-on, you can receive files of any size in your Google Drive without requiring the form respondent to sign-in with their Google account. The files are saved in Google Drive while the form data is saved in your Google Sheet.
|File Upload Form Features
|Standard Edition
|Enterprise Edition
|Accept files without Google Login
|✅
|✅
|"Sent via" branding removed from email messages
|✅
|✅
|Receive files directly in your Google Drive
|✅
|✅
|Notify form-respondents by email
|✅
|✅
|Embed forms in your own website
|✅
|✅
|Localize forms in another language
|✅
|✅
|Organize uploaded files in sub-folders
|✅
|✅
|Store uploaded files in Google Shared Drives
|❌
|✅
|Allow form respondents to upload multiple files
|❌
|✅
|Size limit of uploaded files
|Accept files up to 100 MB in size
|Accept files of any size in your Google Drive
|Validate data fields with Regular Expressions
|❌
|✅
|Limit file uploads to specific types
|❌
|✅
|Apply different Google Fonts
|❌
|✅
|Add custom CSS and JavaScript in forms
|❌
|✅
|Pre-fill form through URL parameters
|❌
|✅
|Add hidden fields in forms
|❌
|✅
|Collect e-signatures in forms
|❌
|✅
|Track forms with Google Analytics
|❌
|✅
|Technical Support
|✅ (Email support only)
|✅ (Priority email support, one-on-one support)
|👉🏻 Standard Upgrade
|👉🏻 Enterprise Upgrade
Things to Know
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You can opt for free trial (no credit card required) to explore all features of Filed Upload Forms and see how add-on works for your Gmail and Google Workspace accounts.
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The email sending limit is 1500 emails per day for Google Workspace users while the limit is 400 email recipients for Gmail users.
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Please note that the higher email sending limits of Google Workspace accounts will take affect only after you have cumulatively paid at least USD $100 (or equivalent) to Google and at least 60 days have passed since reaching that payment threshold. Learn more.