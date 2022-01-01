File Upload Forms Pricing - Compare Premium Benefits of Forms Studio
With File Upload Forms add-on, you can receive files of any size in your Google Drive without requiring the form respondent to sign-in with their Google account. The files are saved in Google Drive while the form data is saved in your Google Sheet.
|File Upload Form Features
|Standard Edition
|Enterprise Edition
|Accept files without Google Login
|✅
|✅
|"Sent via" branding removed from email messages
|✅
|✅
|Receive files directly in your Google Drive
|✅
|✅
|Notify form-respondents by email
|✅
|✅
|Embed forms in your own website
|✅
|✅
|Localize forms in another language
|✅
|✅
|Organize uploaded files in sub-folders
|✅
|✅
|Store uploaded files in Google Shared Drives
|❌
|✅
|Allow form respondents to upload multiple files
|❌
|✅
|Size limit of uploaded files
|Accept files up to 100 MB in size
|Accept files of any size in your Google Drive
|Validate data fields with Regular Expressions
|❌
|✅
|Limit file uploads to specific types
|❌
|✅
|Apply different Google Fonts
|❌
|✅
|Add custom CSS and JavaScript in forms
|❌
|✅
|Pre-fill form through URL parameters
|❌
|✅
|Add hidden fields in forms
|❌
|✅
|Collect e-signatures in forms
|❌
|✅
|Track forms with Google Analytics
|❌
|✅
|Technical Support
|✅ (Email support only)
|✅ (Priority email support, one-on-one support)
|👉🏻 Standard Upgrade
|👉🏻 Enterprise Upgrade
Things to Know
You can opt for free trial (no credit card required) to explore all features of Filed Upload Forms and see how add-on works for your Gmail and Google Workspace accounts.
The email sending limit is 1500 emails per day for Google Workspace users while the limit is 400 email recipients for Gmail users.
Please note that the higher email sending limits of Google Workspace accounts will take affect only after you have cumulatively paid at least USD $100 (or equivalent) to Google and at least 60 days have passed since reaching that payment threshold. Learn more.