File Upload Forms Pricing - Compare Premium Benefits of Forms Studio

With File Upload Forms add-on, you can receive files of any size in your Google Drive without requiring the form respondent to sign-in with their Google account. The files are saved in Google Drive while the form data is saved in your Google Sheet.

File Upload Form FeaturesStandard EditionEnterprise Edition
Accept files without Google Login
"Sent via" branding removed from email messages
Receive files directly in your Google Drive
Notify form-respondents by email
Embed forms in your own website
Localize forms in another language
Organize uploaded files in sub-folders
Store uploaded files in Google Shared Drives
Allow form respondents to upload multiple files
Size limit of uploaded filesAccept files up to 100 MB in sizeAccept files of any size in your Google Drive
Validate data fields with Regular Expressions
Limit file uploads to specific types
Apply different Google Fonts
Add custom CSS and JavaScript in forms
Pre-fill form through URL parameters
Add hidden fields in forms
Collect e-signatures in forms
Track forms with Google Analytics
Technical Support✅ (Email support only)✅ (Priority email support, one-on-one support)
👉🏻 Standard Upgrade👉🏻 Enterprise Upgrade

Things to Know

  1. You can opt for free trial (no credit card required) to explore all features of Filed Upload Forms and see how add-on works for your Gmail and Google Workspace accounts.

  2. The email sending limit is 1500 emails per day for Google Workspace users while the limit is 400 email recipients for Gmail users.

  3. Please note that the higher email sending limits of Google Workspace accounts will take affect only after you have cumulatively paid at least USD $100 (or equivalent) to Google and at least 60 days have passed since reaching that payment threshold. Learn more.