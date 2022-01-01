File Upload Forms Pricing - Compare Premium Benefits of Forms Studio

With File Upload Forms add-on, you can receive files of any size in your Google Drive without requiring the form respondent to sign-in with their Google account. The files are saved in Google Drive while the form data is saved in your Google Sheet.

You can opt for free trial (no credit card required) to explore all features of Filed Upload Forms and see how add-on works for your Gmail and Google Workspace accounts.

The email sending limit is 1500 emails per day for Google Workspace users while the limit is 400 email recipients for Gmail users.