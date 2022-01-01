Skip to main content

Localization - How to Create your Form in Different Languages

The default language of the elements and text labels on the web form is English but you can easily create a web form in a different language using the built-in localization module.

Open the sidebar inside Google Sheet and expand the Localize Form section.

Form Localization

Here you can specify text for every element that shows up in your form include:

  • Text for the Submit button
  • Text for the File Upload button
  • Error messages
  • Incorrect Password
  • Missing CAPTCHA
  • E-sign fields
  • Date and Time pickers
tip

A form can only be displayed in a single language at any time. If you would like to serve a form in multiple languages, please create another form.