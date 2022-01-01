Localization - How to Create your Form in Different Languages

The default language of the elements and text labels on the web form is English but you can easily create a web form in a different language using the built-in localization module.

Open the sidebar inside Google Sheet and expand the Localize Form section.

Here you can specify text for every element that shows up in your form include:

Text for the Submit button

Text for the File Upload button

Error messages

Incorrect Password

Missing CAPTCHA

E-sign fields

Date and Time pickers