On this page

Google Drive Refused to Connect - Troubleshooting

It may happen that you open an add-on in Google Sheets and immediately crashes with a message saying drive.google.com Refused to Connect .

This is a known issue in Google Sheets and it likely happens when a user is logged into multiple Google accounts in the same Google Sheet.

If your default Google account is not the one that is associated with the Google add-on, the sidebar of the Google add-on may display a grey screen with the message drive.google.com refused to connect .

On your computer, open the Google Chrome browser. At the top right, click the 3-dot vertical menu and then choose New Incognito Window. A new window appears.

You can also use a keyboard shortcut to open an Incognito window in Chrome

Windows, Linux, or Chrome OS: Press Ctrl + Shift + n Mac: Press ⌘ + Shift + n

Now open the same Google Sheet and sign in with your default Google account.

Alternatively, you may visit accounts.google.com/logout to immediately sign-out of multiple Google accounts. The error is displayed due to permission conflict between Google user accounts inside Google Sheets and Google Forms.

If you are still facing any issue with Google Drive refusing to connect, please contact support.