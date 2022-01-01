On this page

Publish File Upload Form as Web App

After the design of the form is complete, the last step is to publish the form as web app so external users can access your form and upload files to your Google Drive.

When you publish your form as a web app, Google Script will provide you with a unique URL (web address) that you can share with anyone over email, text message, blog, tweet or link it from your own website.

Inside the Google Sheet, go to the Extensions menu and choose Apps Script. This will launch the Google script editor. If you are in the legacy editor, you'll see a blue button that says "Use New Editor" - click that button to switch to the modern Google Script IDE. Click the Deploy menu and choose "New Deployment." You'll get a pop-up window. Use the default settings. Enter a description for your project (optional)

Choose me under the Execute as section

under the Execute as section Choose Anyone under the Who has access to the app section.

under the Who has access to the app section. Click "Deploy" to apply your changes.