How to Update the Form Library in Google Sheets

The File Upload Forms library is updated every few months and it is recommended that you download the latest version of the library to enjoy all the new features and updates in your forms.

This step-by- guide explains how you can update the library version in your Google Script associated with File Upload forms.

Open the Google Sheet associated with your form, go to the Tools menu and choose Script Editor.

Inside the Script Editor, go to the Resources menu and choose Libraries.

Under the FormsApp library, open the Version dropdown and choose the highest version of the library. Click the Save button to upgrade your project to the new library.

Go to the Publish menu and choose Deploy as Web App.

Choose a new project version and click update to publish a new version of your Apps Script web app.

Your Google Script project is now updated to use the latest version of the included libraries.

After you have updated the form library and redeployed the app with a new version, go back to the Google Sheet, open the Form editor, and save it again. This is required to clear the old cache.