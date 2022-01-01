On this page

How to Restrict Access to your File Upload Forms

When you publish a new File Upload Form, it is public by default meaning anyone on the web can access your form and submit a response. However, there are few ways to protect your Google Form from spam and also make is available only to select users.

Password-protect your form so only users who know the password will be able to submit forms.

Add the CAPTCHA field in your form to protect from spam bots. The CAPTCHA is powered by Google reCAPTCHA and is unlikely to be bypassed by computer programs.

When publishing the file upload form as a web app, you get a few options. Please choose an option that works perfect for your use case.

Anyone, even anonymous – Your form becomes public and anyone on the Internet can access and fill your form.

Anyone – Only users who are logged into their Gmail or Google Account can fill your file upload form.

Anyone, with domain – If you are a Google Workspace user, you can choose this option to restrict form access to users who are in your GSuite organization.