How to Stop Receive File Uploads in your Google Drive

If you would like disable your File Upload Form and prevent users from making new form submissions, open the Google Sheet that is storing the form responses.

Go to the Tools menu, choose Script Editor to the open the Google Script. Next, go to the Publish menu and choose Deploy as web app.

Here's click the Disable web app link and click Yes on the confirmation window.

Your form link will be immediately disabled and new users will not be able to upload files to your Google Drive.