How to Add Images, Videos and Google Maps in File Upload Forms

You can easily embed logos, images, YouTube videos, tweets, Instagram pictures, Google Maps, IFRAME or any HTML content in your File Upload Forms.

Launch the Form Designer and add the Rich HTML field to your form. This is special field because it doesn't contain any question, it is only present for adding HTML content in your upload forms.

Here you can copy-paste any valid HTML and that will be rendered as rich text in the published form. See some examples:

Open any video on the YouTube website, click the Share button and choose Embed. Copy the IFRAME code and paste into your file upload form.

< iframe

width = " 560 "

height = " 315 "

src = " https://www.youtube.com/embed/PBN9SaG-MJQ "

frameborder = " 0 "

allow = " accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture "

allowfullscreen

> </ iframe >



Upload your logo image or photograph to Google Photos. After the image is uploaded, click the Share button and choose Create Link to get a shareable link of the uploaded photo.

Go to the Embed Google Photos app and copy-paste the Google Photos URL into the input box. Click the Generate button and you'll get the embed code that you can paste in your form field.

< a

href = " https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/2Fz6Fn5zq_hh75oNLsyNqyGSHzPopHojN77Eu6GImw_3bb4JteONR_K8lnCY2nRbZQV9RD7ACVYvTHEEoW6oGt2GNkAVXzsGdHl1XI9JWwr9ojo3N7t5mYgqaux8lESdvi4mJTti4Ok=w2400?source=screenshot.guru "

>

< img

alt = " Google Photos "

src = " https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/2Fz6Fn5zq_hh75oNLsyNqyGSHzPopHojN77Eu6GImw_3bb4JteONR_K8lnCY2nRbZQV9RD7ACVYvTHEEoW6oGt2GNkAVXzsGdHl1XI9JWwr9ojo3N7t5mYgqaux8lESdvi4mJTti4Ok=w600-h315-p-k "

/> </ a

> ```



Open any location on Google Maps, expand the hamburger menu and choose Share or Embed Map . Switch to the Embed Map section and copy the HTML code to paste in your File Upload Form.

< iframe

src = " https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m14!1m12!1m3!1d112123.80821890349!2d77.3947392!3d28.573696!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!5e0!3m2!1sen!2sin!4v1604484975424!5m2!1sen!2sin "

width = " 600 "

height = " 450 "

frameborder = " 0 "

style = " border : 0 ; "

allowfullscreen = " "

aria-hidden = " false "

tabindex = " 0 "

> </ iframe >



