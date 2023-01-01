On this page

Find Emails in Gmail with Advanced Search Options

The Save Emails and Attachments add-on supports all the Gmail advanced options that assist you in fine-tuning your email search and refining your results. You can click the plus icon in the advanced search box to view a sample of search options that you can use for improved search results.

The advanced search query syntax is operator:search_keyword . For instance, you could say from:paypal.com to find all emails where the sender is PayPal. Use the logical boolean search operators to specify multiple search operators (e.g., from:paypal OR subject:invoice).

Search Criteria Gmail Search Query Emails that are either starred or unread is:unread OR is:starred Emails with specific recipients in the To or Cc fields to:amit OR cc:aryaman Emails received during a specific time period after:2023/01/01 before:2023/06/15 Search for messages older or newer than a time period older_than:7d (for 7 days) newer_than:2m (for 2 months) older_than: 2y (for 2 years) Search Gmail by size larger:10M (for emails larger than 10 MB) smaller:1M (for emails small than 1 MB) size:1000 (specify the size in bytes) Email messages that are in a particular email folder (or label). in:label_name label:label_name label:personal-emails in:anywhere (message anywhere in Gmail) Find emails that have no labels applied has:nouserlabels has:userlabels Find emails that have particular words in the subject line subject:invoice subject:(invoice OR receipt) subject:"payment received" Find messages that contain particular words dinner OR movie (either words) dinner AND movie (contain both words) (dinner movie) (contain both words) "dinner movie" (exact phrase) Find emails that have an attachments has:attachments filename:pdf (search attachments by type) filename:emails.csv (search by file name) Search for messages delivered to a particular email address deliveredto:amit@labnol.org Emails where my email is either in CC or BCC cc:me OR bcc:me Emails that do not contain a specific word -cats Find emails messages in trash or spam label:spam OR label:trash Find emails anywhere but in spam or trash in:anywhere Find emails that contain links to Google Drive or Google Slides or YouTube has:youtube OR has:drive OR has:presentation