Create Workflow for Downloading Emails from Gmail

To get started, you need to first create a new workflow in the Save Emails dashboard. If you haven't installed the add-on yet, please refer to the installation guide to get started.

Open a new Google sheet by typing sheet.new in the browser's address bar, or open an existing sheet in which you want the extension to keep a record of all the saved email activity. Launch the Save Emails add-on.