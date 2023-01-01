On this page

Choose the Folder in Google Drive for Saving Emails

Once you specify the search conditions in the workflow builder and click Continue, the next step would be to choose the destination folder for saved emails and attachments in your Google Drive. The Save Emails add-on lets you download your emails and file attachments to any folder in Google Drive or Shared Drives.

To select the destination folder for storing your emails and attachments, click on the 'Choose' button within the Google Drive Folder field. This action will open the Google File Picker window, providing you with two options:

You can choose any folder from your personal Google Drive to serve as the parent folder where the emails and attachments will be stored. Alternatively, you have the option to store your emails and attachments in Shared Drives, which were previously known as Google Team Drives.

If you are saving a lot of emails and attachments, the parent folder in Google Drive may become cluttered and difficult to manage. The Save Emails add-on lets you organize saved emails in dynamic subfolders based on the metadata of your email messages.

In the Subfolder Path field, you have access to various dynamic markers that enable you to define subfolders for your saved emails. These markers allow you to categorize emails based on different criteria such as message date, sender's domain, subject line, and more.

For example, you can create subfolders that group emails based on the date they were received, keeping related messages together. Similarly, you can organize emails from the same sender or with similar subject lines into dedicated subfolders. The possibilities are extensive, and you can customize the subfolder structure according to your specific needs.