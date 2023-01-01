How to Activate the Save Emails Add-on

You may upgrade your Save Emails and Attachments add-on to unlock premium features and other advanced options. Once you have purchased the license, you will receive a unique license code via email that you need to activate to enable premium features in your Google add-on.

Inside your Google spreadsheet, go to the Extensions menu and choose "Save Email and Attachments" from the list of available add-ons. If the add-on is not listed, please install the add-on first.