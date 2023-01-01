On this page

Save Email Attachments from Gmail to Google Drive

In this step, you have the option to customize the file names of email attachments that will be saved in Google Drive. Additionally, you can specify certain criteria to skip downloading attachments that do not meet specific requirements. For instance, you can choose to exclude attachments that are smaller than 100 KB or those with the .zip file extension.

The attachments are downloaded in their native format, i.e. the format in which they were attached by the sender.

You have the option to choose how you want to name the individual files that will store the email attachments in your drive. You can customize the file names by entering any static text of your choice or using dynamic markers available in the panel.

For this tutorial, we will demonstrate the file naming convention as "{{AttachmentName}}-{{Sender}}". This means that each file will be named based on the attachment's name followed by a hyphen and the sender's name.

You may choose not to download attachments that are less than a particular size. For instance, if you do not want to download icons and logos which are very small in size, this option can be very useful. Selecting ‘Any size’ saves attachments of all sizes in your Google Drive.

In this field, you can specify one or more file extensions that should be saved. Remember to separate the list of extensions with a comma. If you want files of all types to be saved, simply write ‘any’ in the input box.

In this field, you can specify the attachment file types that you do not wish to be downloaded from Gmail to Google Drive.

If you want to download all types of attachments other than images, you can specify ‘any’ in Allow File Extensions and mention ‘png’, ‘gif’, ‘jpg’, ‘jpeg’, ‘webp’ in the Disallow File Extensions.

In situations where you receive a new email attachment with the same name as an existing file in the current Drive folder, you have the option to choose "Overwrite existing files in Google Drive". By selecting this option, the add-on will overwrite, or replace the content of the file without altering its name. Importantly, any previously generated Google Drive file links will remain functional and unchanged.

Further, you may check the ‘Download and save inline images as file attachments in Google Drive’ option to save images embedded in the mail body along with other attachments.