On this page

Save Email Messages from Gmail to Google Drive

In this step, we will specify the file name and the format in which each email message will be saved.

The add-on offers a range of dynamic markers that allow you to customize the file names of each saved email message. By incorporating these markers into the file name field, you can include specific details in the naming convention.

For example, if you use the {{Date}} marker, the file name will automatically include the date on which the email was received. Similarly, markers like {{Message Id}}, {{Thread Id}}, and the sender's email domain can be utilized to add unique identifiers to the file name. Additionally, you have the flexibility to include static text of your choice in the file name field.

With these dynamic markers, you can create personalized file names that contain relevant information, making it easier to identify and locate specific emails when needed.

The Save Emails add-on offers a variety of formats for saving email messages, including PDF, HTML, and Plain Text. These formats allow you to choose the most suitable option for your needs, whether it's preserving the visual appearance of the email (PDF), accessing the content in a web-friendly format (HTML), or having a simple text version (Plain Text).

Furthermore, the add-on also supports saving emails in the EML format. This format is widely recognized and compatible with popular email clients such as Microsoft Outlook, Apple Mail, Zimbra, and Mozilla Thunderbird. By choosing the EML format, you can ensure seamless compatibility and the ability to access your saved emails across various email applications.

Remote images in an email message are external web images that are not directly included in the email itself. Instead, these images are fetched from the internet when the email is viewed. When using this add-on to download email messages, by default, remote images are not included in the downloaded content.

However, if you prefer to have the remote images included in the downloaded email, you can simply enable the option 'Download and embed remote images in PDF files'. By ticking this option, the add-on will retrieve and embed the remote images within the PDF files generated during the download process. This ensures that the downloaded email retains all visual elements, including the remote images, providing a comprehensive representation of the original message.