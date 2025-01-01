How to Install Save Gmail Emails Add-on
The Save Emails and Attachments add-on for Gmail is available for Google Sheets, and can be installed by anyone having a Gmail or Google Workspace account.
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Open the app inside Google Marketplace and click the blue Install button to add the Save Emails and Attachments add-on to your Google account.
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On the next screen that says "Save Emails and Attachments needs your permission to start installing", click the Continue button.
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You'll now be presented with a list of Google accounts that you are currently logged into. Choose the Google account under which you wish to enable and run Save Emails and Attachments.
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The add-on will now request permission to access your Google account. Click the Allow button to grant the necessary access.
The add-on has now been successfully installed and can be accessed inside your Google Sheets.