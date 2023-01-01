Skip to main content

How to Download Emails from Gmail in Shared Drives

The Save Emails and Attachments add-on can download email messages from Gmail into regular Google Drive folders as well as any folder inside Google Shared Drives (previously known as Team Drives).

This step-by-step tutorial explains how to set any folder inside Google Shared Drives as the parent save folder for your Gmail messages.

Create a folder in Google Shared Drive

Step 1: Go to your Google Drive, open any Shared Drive that you are a member of and create a new folder inside this Shared Drive.

Step 2: Open a Google sheet, go to Extensions > Save Emails and Attachments > Create Workflow > Specify search conditions and click Continue.

Step 3: In the Google Drive Folder field, click on Choose to open the Google File picker window, and switch to the Shared Drives tab.

Step 4: Double-click on the Shared Drive in which you want to save emails, and choose the folder that you created in Step 1.

Google Shared Drives

Run the workflow and the Save Emails add-on will save your emails and attachments to the selected folder in your Shared Drive.