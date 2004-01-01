An MP4 video plays your slides once, from the first to the last. Upload it to YouTube, share it on social media or play it in any video player. MP4 videos are available with the Starter and Pro plans, and in your 5 trial exports.

Make the Video Section titled “Make the Video”

Open your presentation and go to Extensions > Creator Studio > Open Creator Studio. Under Format, click MP4. Choose a width from the Size list. Starter makes videos up to 800 pixels wide. Pro makes them up to 1,600 pixels wide. Type the number of seconds each slide stays on screen in Slide duration (seconds). Type a different number under any slide that needs more or less time. Under Transition, choose Cut or Fade. MP4 settings, with the Soundtrack section that appears for videos. Click Download MP4. The file is named after the presentation, such as The Water Cycle.mp4 .

How Long the Video Is Section titled “How Long the Video Is”

The video lasts as long as all the slide durations added together. Emily’s 9 slides at 5 seconds each make a 45-second video. A fade doesn’t add time. It uses the last half second of the slide that ends.

With Pro, you can add an MP3, M4A or WAV file that plays under the video. See Add Background Music to a Slides Video.

Things to Know Section titled “Things to Know”