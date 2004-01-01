Creator Studio for Google Slides
Creator Studio is a Google Slides add-on by Digital Inspiration. It turns the slides of a presentation into an animated GIF, an MP4 video or a set of PNG images. You choose the slides, how long each one shows and the size of the export. Then you download the file or save it to Google Drive.
Emily teaches fifth-grade science and keeps her lessons in Google Slides. She turns her 10-slide deck, The Water Cycle, into a GIF for Google Classroom and a video with music for YouTube. The guides follow her deck from start to finish.
What You Can MakeSection titled “What You Can Make”
|Format
|What you get
|Good for
|GIF
|An animated image that loops forever
|Google Classroom, email, chat and web pages
|MP4
|A video file, with background music if you add it
|YouTube, social media and video players
|PNG
|One image per slide, as a ZIP file or a folder in Drive
|Handouts, blog posts and thumbnails
Creator Studio makes each export in your browser from images of your slides. The animations and transitions you set inside Google Slides don’t appear in the export. You can fade between slides instead.
Your Slides Stay PrivateSection titled “Your Slides Stay Private”
Creator Studio makes every GIF, video and image on your computer, in your browser. Your slides, music and exports are never uploaded to our servers. Save to Drive sends the file only to your own Google Drive.
Creator Studio is free to install. The Free plan makes GIFs and PNG images. Starter and Pro add video, larger sizes and more control. You also get 5 trial exports that include every feature, so you can try them before you buy.
|Free
|Starter
|Pro
|Formats
|GIF, PNG
|GIF, PNG, MP4
|GIF, PNG, MP4
|Largest size
|480 px wide
|800 px wide
|1,600 px wide
|Slide duration
|2 seconds for every slide
|Any duration, slide by slide
|Any duration, slide by slide
|Fade between slides
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Background music
|No
|No
|Yes
|Slides per export
|Up to 20
|Any number
|Any number
See Pricing and Plans for the details and the cost.
What You NeedSection titled “What You Need”
- A Google account and a presentation in Google Slides.
- A recent version of Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Safari or Firefox. Chrome and Edge give the best results with MP4 video.