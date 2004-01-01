Creator Studio is a Google Slides add-on by Digital Inspiration. It turns the slides of a presentation into an animated GIF, an MP4 video or a set of PNG images. You choose the slides, how long each one shows and the size of the export. Then you download the file or save it to Google Drive.

Emily teaches fifth-grade science and keeps her lessons in Google Slides. She turns her 10-slide deck, The Water Cycle, into a GIF for Google Classroom and a video with music for YouTube. The guides follow her deck from start to finish.

What You Can Make Section titled “What You Can Make”

Format What you get Good for GIF An animated image that loops forever Google Classroom, email, chat and web pages MP4 A video file, with background music if you add it YouTube, social media and video players PNG One image per slide, as a ZIP file or a folder in Drive Handouts, blog posts and thumbnails

Creator Studio makes each export in your browser from images of your slides. The animations and transitions you set inside Google Slides don’t appear in the export. You can fade between slides instead.

Your Slides Stay Private Section titled “Your Slides Stay Private”

Creator Studio makes every GIF, video and image on your computer, in your browser. Your slides, music and exports are never uploaded to our servers. Save to Drive sends the file only to your own Google Drive.

Creator Studio is free to install. The Free plan makes GIFs and PNG images. Starter and Pro add video, larger sizes and more control. You also get 5 trial exports that include every feature, so you can try them before you buy.

Free Starter Pro Formats GIF, PNG GIF, PNG, MP4 GIF, PNG, MP4 Largest size 480 px wide 800 px wide 1,600 px wide Slide duration 2 seconds for every slide Any duration, slide by slide Any duration, slide by slide Fade between slides No Yes Yes Background music No No Yes Slides per export Up to 20 Any number Any number

See Pricing and Plans for the details and the cost.

What You Need Section titled “What You Need”