Creator Studio can save each slide as a separate PNG image. Use the images in handouts, blog posts, thumbnails or other apps. PNG images are available on every plan.

Export All Slides as Images Section titled “Export All Slides as Images”

Open your presentation and go to Extensions > Creator Studio > Open Creator Studio. Under Format, click PNG. Choose a width from the Size list. Every image has the same size. PNG exports one image for each checked slide. Click Download PNGs. Creator Studio downloads one ZIP file, such as The Water Cycle.zip .

The ZIP file has one image for each checked slide, named by the slide’s position in the presentation. Emily’s ZIP has Slide-001.png to Slide-009.png . When you uncheck a slide, its number is skipped, so the other images keep the numbers you see in Google Slides.

To save the images in Google Drive instead, click Save to Drive. See Save Exports to Google Drive.

Download a Single Slide Section titled “Download a Single Slide”

Move the pointer over the slide in the Creator Studio window. A download button appears in the slide’s top-right corner. Hover over a slide to see its download button. Click the download button. Creator Studio downloads that slide as a PNG image, such as The Water Cycle – Slide 3.png .

The image uses the width in the Size list, whatever format is selected. You can download a slide that’s unchecked. Downloading a single slide doesn’t count as an export.

Things to Know Section titled “Things to Know”