Export Google Slides as PNG Images
Creator Studio can save each slide as a separate PNG image. Use the images in handouts, blog posts, thumbnails or other apps. PNG images are available on every plan.
Export All Slides as ImagesSection titled “Export All Slides as Images”
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Open your presentation and go to Extensions > Creator Studio > Open Creator Studio.
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Under Format, click PNG.
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Choose a width from the Size list. Every image has the same size.
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Click Download PNGs. Creator Studio downloads one ZIP file, such as
The Water Cycle.zip.
The ZIP file has one image for each checked slide, named by the slide’s position in the presentation. Emily’s ZIP has
Slide-001.png to
Slide-009.png. When you uncheck a slide, its number is skipped, so the other images keep the numbers you see in Google Slides.
To save the images in Google Drive instead, click Save to Drive. See Save Exports to Google Drive.
Download a Single SlideSection titled “Download a Single Slide”
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Move the pointer over the slide in the Creator Studio window. A download button appears in the slide’s top-right corner.
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Click the download button. Creator Studio downloads that slide as a PNG image, such as
The Water Cycle – Slide 3.png.
The image uses the width in the Size list, whatever format is selected. You can download a slide that’s unchecked. Downloading a single slide doesn’t count as an export.
Things to KnowSection titled “Things to Know”
- The largest width is 480 pixels on the Free plan, 800 pixels with Starter and 1,600 pixels with Pro.
- The Free plan exports up to 20 slides at a time. Starter and Pro have no limit.