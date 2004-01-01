Creator Studio - Guides & Tutorials
Turn your slides into GIFs and videos
Guides & tutorials for Creator Studio
- Convert Slides to VideoExport your presentation as an MP4 video for YouTube, Google Drive and Classroom.
- Background MusicAdd an MP3, M4A or WAV file under your MP4 video.
- Image SequencesExport every slide as a PNG image, in a ZIP file or a folder in Google Drive.
- Private by DesignCreator Studio makes every GIF, video and image on your computer, in your browser.
- Choose Slides and TimingPick the slides to include, set how long each one shows, and fade between them.
- Animated GIFsTurn slides into animated GIFs to use as Google Classroom banners, in emails, or anywhere images go.